Healthy eating tips to take care of yourself in the fall

With the arrival of fall temperatures drop, the days are shorter, we spend fewer hours on the street, it is cold and it is advisable to maintain a healthy diet to prevent flu, cold and cough.

Nutrition experts indicate that our diet should vary in the face of autumn to counteract these changes and explained that “it is true that we can currently find food at any time of the year, but it would be advisable to consume it in season. In autumn we leave behind fruits and vegetables such as melon, watermelon or leek, and new ones appear such as cauliflower, broccoli or mushrooms, which should be part of our dishes”.

In addition, they indicated that our diet should be as healthy as possible and always prioritizing seasonal foods. The specialists recommended that “it is a good time to vary with vegetables, and to introduce foods that we only find at this time of year, such as mushrooms, nuts (chestnuts, almonds, for example), or red fruits . It is also a good time to include new culinary techniques typical of colder times, for example, purées, soups or stews, among others”.

Warm and nutritious dishes for the fall

The best recipe is one that tastes good and is also very healthy. For you to continue with a healthy diet, chicken broth with noodles is recommended; mushroom soup with epazote; chicken with roasted tomatoes and breasts stuffed with vegetables with pepper puree.

At dessert time, it is advisable to consume banana bars with oatmeal; amaranth balls and sweet potato and pumpkin chips.

Other Fall Tips

Experts recommend including seasonal foods such as zucchini, squash, mushrooms, persimmons, quince, grapes, cabbage, cauliflower, among others; resume the practice of physical activity and avoid copious meals.

It is also advisable to hydrate well, increase the consumption of legumes, red fruits, dried fruits, blue fish; avoid autumnal asthenia and avoid stressful situations.

5 Must-Have Fall Foods

Mushrooms are authentic delicacies but it is important to know them well and if in doubt, discard them.

In the case of cabbages, the experts assured that “the strong smell that they give off when cooking or the fame of generating flatulence in digestion are the negative aspects of some particularly rich vegetables, which provide our diet with many nutritional and gastronomic benefits. Cabbage, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, collard greens, or turnip greens, for example, any of these are a good choice.”

Although they are there all year round, it is said that legumes adapt perfectly to autumn and the first cold weather, the perfect time for a good dish of stew.

Citrus fruits “are the quintessential autumn fruit. Tangerines, oranges or grapefruit, for example, are fruits rich above all in vitamin C (or ascorbic acid). With just one orange you can cover the daily needs of this antioxidant vitamin (although it will not be enough to get rid of the cold) and they also provide a lot of fiber”, they remarked.

Finally, with regard to nuts, they are “very nutritious and energetic” foods, a concentrate of proteins, fats and good doses of vitamins, minerals and fiber. They concluded that “its nutritional benefits advise its presence in the Mediterranean diet every day, but a handful of natural nuts is enough so you won’t go over calories.”

