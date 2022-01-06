Healthy habits to follow after 60 to live better

What are the habits to prefer and those to avoid after the age of 60? The 5 tips to follow to stay fit, according to scientists and nutritionists.

It is never too late to adopt healthy habits that can improve our lifestyle, especially after the age of 60. Now is the time to take better care of yourself, both physically and psychologically. The 5 tips to follow to live well according to scientists and nutritionists.

How the body changes after the age of 60: 5 good habits to follow to live better

The process of aging slowly begins to show the first symptoms: fatigue, irritability, frequent memory loss. In some cases, although the body gives the first signs of decay, the mind is still fresh and youthful. However, in both scenarios, after the age of 60 it is time to devote some time and special attention to your body and mental health.

We should start right from bad habits, progressively decreasing them until adopting a healthy lifestyle suitable for the new age reached. It is never too late to take care of yourself, as every age has its limits and benefits.

It only takes listen to the tempo of your body and of one’s mind, to synchronize. And to do this, it is good to follow some advice that will allow for a better, healthier and happier life, even after the age of 60! Let’s see what they are.

1) Don’t ignore hydration

As you get older, the feeling of thirst decreases. It is therefore frequent that many elderly people are increasingly dehydrated, increasing the risk of adverse diseases. Among these, the most frequent concern urinary tract infections, altered blood pressure, increased fatigue and decreased daily daily activities.

According to experts, an advice to evaluate the degree of hydration of the organism is that of check the color of your urine. The perfect one is a very light yellow, similar to straw, if the urine is darker they denote a poor level of hydration.

2) Do daily physical activity and often change the type of training

L’physical activity it is essential to keep fit, especially after the age of 60, while at the same time stimulating the hormone of happiness: serotonin. Plus, working out during the day guarantees a better rest during the night, precisely because of the fatigue to which the body is subjected.

One could practice for example the gentle gymnastics, or light aerobics, but also a weight room session is recommended in order not to lose tone and muscle mass (very important for the health of the organism). In addition, weight training will help strengthen bones, preventing bad injuries from falls or fractures. Changing the type of workout could be a huge benefit for the body which, after a certain period of time, gets used to the same weights and movements.

3) Too many medicines for a long time

Prolonging some medications, over time, could prove harmful. This is because the body may no longer need it and, after age 60, it is good to at least try to decrease the quantity ordinary to regain a balanced state of health. Diet and sport contribute to achieving this necessary point of balance.

4) Don’t skip medical visits and eye exams

After 60, the ocular degeneration represents the highest percentage of cases of blindness. According to many doctors, it is quite easy to miss the first symptoms of blindness which usually manifests itself, at first, only with more blurred vision. This is followed by ocular degeneration, injury and, in severe cases, complete loss of vision. For this reason, it is important to have regular eye exams, especially after a certain age.

5) Drink caffeine in the late afternoon

It takes up to 15 hours for caffeine to no longer impact our body and brain. To rest well it is recommended, especially after a certain age, not to consume alcoholic, energizing or caffeinated drinks after noon or in the late afternoon. In addition, this substance is a powerful diuretic and may require a higher level of hydration.