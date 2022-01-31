Many know that nutrition is one of the cornerstones of boasting iron health at any age of life. This is why we at ProiezionidiBorsa have often encouraged our readers to find out about the possible benefits of foods, but above all also about the side effects they could cause. In fact, before making drastic changes in your way of eating, it is always best to talk to an expert. In fact, intolerances, previous pathologies or even interference with medicines could make an apparently harmless food harmful to the well-being of some subjects. Having said that, today we are going to talk about one of the most used condiments in Italian cuisine, oil. This time we will illustrate the benefits of one of animal origin. In fact, a healthy heart, fit kidneys and normal triglycerides could be the positive effects of this product. Let’s see together in detail what it is.

The varieties of oil that are most suitable for our body

Let’s start talking about the oil we are all used to, the olive oil. This product, especially in its extra virgin version, would bring many benefits to the body. In fact, it could help lower bad cholesterol levels and thus avoid the formation of plaques inside the arteries. So when you go to the supermarket it is best to buy this dressing, especially when using it raw. To choose the best product we suggest reading the label, especially to find out if its acidity rate falls within this percentage.

Healthy heart, fit kidneys and normal triglycerides thanks to this precious oil rich in omega 3

But let’s move on to the oil we mentioned at the beginning, that of fish. Although many people struggle to appreciate the taste, this liquid has truly remarkable qualities. In fact, fish oil is rich in vitamin F, a substance that is known to protect hair and skin but also to hinder the formation of cholesterol and triglycerides. So it could help prevent hypertension and cardiovascular disease. Furthermore, according to Humanitas it could be useful to protect the kidneys, but also to prevent liver cirrhosis. In particular, cod liver oil could be helpful in reducing kidney problems caused by diabetes.

The possible contraindications of this food

However, both foods can create problems. First of all, as in any situation, abuse is not recommended. The maximum dose that can be taken is 3 grams per day. It is better not to take it if you take antihypertensive, anticoagulant and aggregating drugs.

