Healthy hospitals to work for: what should they be like?

Hospitals and health centers are designed with the experience of patients in mind, in an attempt to make their passage through these health spaces less traumatic and beneficial to their health. However, in the development of their infrastructures, as well as in the system of established schedules and shifts, they are far from being healthy places for your employeesalthough work is being done to reverse this situation. In recent decades, the concept of a healthy workplace has been changing from an approach that focused practically on the physical environment to one that has incorporated health habits and psychosocial factors. This change in concept has made it possible to establish links with the community and improve in other areas that affect the employee health. “The turning point began with the pandemicwhen health professionals had to share a lot of time in the workplace”. A condition to which is added practicing the profession “under some high stress levels“, says Pilar Niño (president of the Spanish Society of Occupational Medicine and Safety, Semst) to Medical Writing about the search that is carried out in hospitals to make their healthier environments for employees.

The specialist assures that “at the moment it is trying to advance in many hospitals”. A roadmap that must include the “training of healthcare workers in this sense”, something vital to achieve this goal. “A workplace must be organized in which the workers generate positive thoughts and attitude and that will have very favorable repercussions on the comprehensive health of health workers”, he clarifies, affirming that it is not exclusively a matter of infrastructure, but that the psychological needs of professionals working in health centers. In this sense, the doctor explains to this newspaper that “this issue should be kept in mind and acted upon from the hospital management or direction downwards and from base positions (nurses, residents and assistants) upwards, carrying out an intervention at the level of physical, mental and psychosocial health. We must expand the relationship of the worker with his workplace and strengthen relationships between all”.



The guards affect the health of the toilets



The long working hours “they are fully reflected in the lives of professionals,” he points out before stating that “awareness is beginning to be raised in health centers” in this regard. However, the president of the Semts explains that “a lot remains to be done and it will be necessary in this globalized world (with pandemics and health crises foreseeably in the near future) know how to act and act accordingly.