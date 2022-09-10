Healthy hospitals to work for: what should they be like?
Hospitals and health centers are designed with the experience of patients in mind, in an attempt to make their passage through these health spaces less traumatic and beneficial to their health. However, in the development of their infrastructures, as well as in the system of established schedules and shifts, they are far from being healthy places for your employeesalthough work is being done to reverse this situation.
In recent decades, the concept of a healthy workplace has been changing from an approach that focused practically on the physical environment to one that has incorporated health habits and psychosocial factors. This change in concept has made it possible to establish links with the community and improve in other areas that affect the employee health.
“The turning point began with the pandemicwhen health professionals had to share a lot of time in the workplace”. A condition to which is added practicing the profession “under some high stress levels“, says Pilar Niño (president of the Spanish Society of Occupational Medicine and Safety, Semst) to Medical Writing about the search that is carried out in hospitals to make their healthier environments for employees.
The specialist assures that “at the moment it is trying to advance in many hospitals”. A roadmap that must include the “training of healthcare workers in this sense”, something vital to achieve this goal.
“A workplace must be organized in which the workers generate positive thoughts and attitude and that will have very favorable repercussions on the comprehensive health of health workers”, he clarifies, affirming that it is not exclusively a matter of infrastructure, but that the psychological needs of professionals working in health centers.
In this sense, the doctor explains to this newspaper that “this issue should be kept in mind and acted upon from the hospital management or direction downwards and from base positions (nurses, residents and assistants) upwards, carrying out an intervention at the level of physical, mental and psychosocial health. We must expand the relationship of the worker with his workplace and strengthen relationships between all”.
The guards affect the health of the toilets
The long working hours “they are fully reflected in the lives of professionals,” he points out before stating that “awareness is beginning to be raised in health centers” in this regard. However, the president of the Semts explains that “a lot remains to be done and it will be necessary in this globalized world (with pandemics and health crises foreseeably in the near future) know how to act and act accordingly.
|
Long working hours “fully affect the lives of health professionals”
The infrastructures of the health buildings must take into account for the shifts of the emergency services of health centers and hospitals “rest areas for staff with natural lightingcorrect ventilation and without noise”. In addition, the health of the pregnant health, which may be especially sensitive, as well as in their reintegration after maternity, creating “spaces adapted for the lactation“, explains Pilar Niño to Medical Writing. These measures would help foster a healthier workplace for everyone.
WHO in favor of creating healthy workplaces
In 2007 the World Health Assembly, belonging to the WHO, launched a global action plan designed to improve the health of workers. Its objective was to promote the taking of measures aimed at improving work environments, turning them into healthy spaces. This model proposed by the WHO, and which finally came to light in 2010, was intended to provide a flexible theoretical framework that could be adapted to the reality of various countries, work environments and cultures.
To achieve this, the global literature was systematically reviewed, both the concept of a healthy work environment, as well as the policies and practices for the improvement of health in work environments. In the development of this document, the participation of 56 experts from 22 countries, regional offices and representatives of the WHO programs related to the subject, a representative of the International Labor Organization, two international representatives of NGOs, and representatives of workers and employees.
What should a healthy workspace look like?
A healthy work environment should provide a open accessibility environment and acceptance for people of different backgrounds, origins, abilities and skills. It must also ensure that disparities between groups of workers or difficulties affecting specific groups are minimized or eliminated.
The healthy workspace is one in which the employee’s concept of health goes beyond the absence of illness. These are prosperous organizations from the point of view of their operation and how they achieve their objectives: the company health and that of the employee are closely linked.
It should not only include health protectionbut also health promotion. The workplace is healthy when workers and managers collaborate in a process of continuous improvement to promote and protect health, safety and well-being.
Although it may contain statements, data or notes from health institutions or professionals, the information contained in Medical Writing is edited and prepared by journalists. We recommend the reader that any questions related to health be consulted with a health professional.