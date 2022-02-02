Healthy nails – Gazzetta di Parma

What is nail fungus? Answers Maria Beatrice de Felici del Giudice, Uoc Dermatology executive doctor, head of the pediatric dermatology clinic, head of the acne and skin appendages outpatient clinic of our hospital. «Onychomycosis is the most frequent nail infection worldwide, prevalent in industrialized countries. As the name implies, the microorganisms involved are fungi (dermatophytes, yeasts, molds). Clinically, the toenails are the most affected, in particular the big toe (1st toe). From this the infection can spread to the other nails. More rarely, however, the infection affects the nails of the hands which can be affected in isolation or contextually to the toenails. There is therefore a progressive modification of the nail plate which can become white, yellow or even brown, it can thicken or detach from the nail bed; more rarely there can also be inflammation of the neighboring nail folds “.

At what age do you come? What are the risk factors?

«In addition to a genetic predisposition, onychomycosis can be favored by many conditions of an environmental, behavioral / working and epidemiological / health nature. First of all, we know that this picture can occur at all ages but aging represents a known risk factor, as the frequent problems of senile arterial and peripheral venous circulation facilitate the engraftment of fungi. Other factors favoring fungal nail infection are states of immunosuppression or certain metabolic diseases. Even general diseases that may involve the nail system, such as psoriasis, can act as a breeding ground for contamination. Among the favoring factors, the use of tight footwear, the frequent use without slippers in environments such as swimming pools, gyms and changing rooms and some work activities that determine prolonged contact with water, creating a chronically humid environment, should be remembered. Last but not least, repeated traumas, secondary to aggressive manicures or repeated states of occlusion such as the application of semi-permanent gels “.

Is the fungus dangerous?

«In most cases, this infection is not life-threatening but creates aesthetic damage that can begin with a discolouration alone and, in severe cases, even lead to the loss of the nail plate. It must be treated because the patient represents a source of infection for himself and for others “.

What symptoms does it cause?

“In most cases it is asymptomatic. In more complex cases, however, symptoms such as local pain or paraesthesia can be associated, which can also determine a difficulty in carrying out normal activities such as walking or wearing shoes “.

How to know if it is necessary to consult a doctor?

“Not everything that shows itself as an alteration of the nail plate is an onychomycosis. Today it is more and more common to receive this diagnosis even among the layman when instead it is the prerogative of the dermatologist who, in addition to the clinical physical examination, makes use of tools such as the dermatoscope, which helps in the differential diagnosis with other more or less frequent conditions. (trauma and onychodystrophy, psoriasis, lichen planus, skin tumors). In some cases, the removal of nail plate fragments to be subjected to direct microscopic examination or culture examination may also be indicated. In the latter case it will also be possible to identify the type of infecting fungus and trace the probable source ».

How to cure the disease?

«There are different types of therapy that must be chosen on the basis of the characteristics of the infection and the characteristics of the patient (age, any associated pathologies, any drugs taken). In general, you can choose between a topical treatment and a general one taken by mouth. The topical treatment makes use of antifungal molecules that have been specially formulated as nail varnishes and which, in the face of limited cases (initial infection in a single nail), give excellent results if the therapy is carried out properly. The big limitation of this therapy is that it must be carried out for very long periods so that the patient loses motivation and prematurely interrupts the therapy. Whenever possible, therefore, the first choice therapy is always the systemic one, which mainly uses three molecules with antifungal action: terbinafine, itraconazole and fluconazole. Let’s not forget that prevention is better than cure! Therefore, good sanitation rules are the basis for a reduction in infections and above all in relapses. We will therefore be careful to always use slippers when we frequent public places, to wash socks and sneakers at 60 ° C (where possible), to use detergents and powders with antifungal power regularly in order to reduce the possibility of infection! We will use gloves for housework and gardening and we will treat our feet and hands with urea-based emollient creams and vitamin E-based nail gels, which have restructuring and moisturizing properties for the nails ».