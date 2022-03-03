Healthy Organizations work on employee well-being in a new training day







The Healthy Organizations alliance will deepen this Thursday in the keys of the physical and emotional health of workers as part of the business strategy in a work day organized, on this occasion, by the Federation of Companies of La Rioja (FER).





The Rioja Federation is part of Healthy Organizations together with the Federation of Business Organizations of Soriana (FOES), the Confederation of Business Associations of Burgos (FAE) and SEA Empresas Alavesas.

the webinar ‘Employee experience and well-being (physical and emotional)’ It is aimed at those responsible for Human Resources, quality, managers and those responsible for prevention of the 76,000 companies of Healthy Organizations.

Julia and Elena Pérez (from Pérez & Salcedo) and Carlos Canel (from Aprendiza) will be the hosts of the conference, which, of a practical nature, is divided into four large areas of work.

‘Working on the employee experience from a healthy company’ is the epigraph that will serve to introduce the activity, which will continue with the analysis of the ‘Position of the company in the physical and emotional health of its workers as part of the strategy’.

‘Examples of simple integration in the digital age’ and ‘The importance of having a wellness plan and how to prepare it’ complete the webinar, which will close with applicable practices in the participating companies.

‘Employee experience and well-being (physical and emotional)’ will begin on Thursday, March 3, at 11 a.m. and to participate in it you will need the inscription previous in www.foes.es.

Since November 2021, the employers’ associations of Soria, Burgos, Álava and La Rioja have been working together to improve well-being and health in the sphere of the 76,000 associated companies and the 480,433 workers in the four territories.

This alliance arose from the proposal of the Soriana Federation and is based on the FOESaludable project, organized under the prism of the WHO (World Health Organization) model, based on pillars that contemplate the physical work environment, the psychosocial sphere, health resources and community involvement.

With its work, Healthy Organizations contributes to improving health in the workplace, which favors the reduction of absenteeism, the increase in productivity, the improvement of the work environment and the participation of workers, the retention of talent or the reduction of rotations, the improvement of the company’s reputation and the decrease in healthcare costs.