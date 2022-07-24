Heard-Depp trial will have a documentary

The defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will be brought to television in documentary format. The Discovery television network will launch the material called Johnny vs Amber on July 29 and here we tell you what it is about.

The legal battle of the actors became an event that had the spotlight and the eyes of millions of viewers.

The documentary will focus on the two perspectives of the artists: it features detailed interviews with the lawyers who represented them at trial, David Sherborne Y Sasha Wass QCin addition to photographs, text recordings, audio messages from the ex-partner, video sequences, among other evidence.

Let us remember that Johnny was accused of domestic abuse, by publishing a text in the newspaper “Washington Post“, while Amber was sued for defamation.

court proceedings

The project aims to make known the legal proceedings that were carried out in the United Kingdom, since the problem began in 2020 when Depp lost the lawsuit against Heard.

Depp wins the lawsuit against Amber

After the resolution, the jury awarded Depp 10 million dollars in compensatory damages and 5 million dollars in punitive damages, while the interpreter of Mera in Aquaman awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.

Although the actor sought $50 million in damages and Heard sought $100 million, in the state of Virginia damages are capped at $350,000, so the judge reduced the punitive damages award to that amount.