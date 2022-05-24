Heard’s team changes course on Johnny Depp’s testimony | Beet

Amber Heard’s team will not be calling Johnny Depp to the stand, a source close to Heard has said, a strategic U-turn in the final days of the high-profile trial.

Heard’s team had planned to call Depp with more questions on Monday, but changed course without explanation at noon.

Depp, 58, sued his ex-wife for $50 million (£40 million) over a column she wrote claiming she was a victim of domestic abuse. Mrs. Heard, 36, has countersued.

The case is expected to conclude this week.

British supermodel Kate Moss, Depp’s ex-girlfriend, is among the witnesses expected to take the stand in the remaining days of the libel trial.

On Monday, the court in Fairfax, Virginia, heard from several witnesses called by Ms. Heard’s team, including psychologist David Spiegel.

Dr. Spiegel testified that Mr. Depp “has behaviors that are consistent with someone who has a substance use disorder, as well as the behaviors of someone who perpetrates intimate partner violence.”

About 40-60% of intimate partner violence is committed under the influence of alcohol or substance use disorders, Dr. Spiegel told the jury.

Depp’s lawyers attempted to undermine this testimony on cross-examination by pointing out that Dr. Spiegel had reached his conclusions without any direct contact with Depp.

Ms Heard’s team is expected to rest their case earlier this week before Mr Depp’s team seizes its last chance to sway the jury.

Dr. Spiegel’s was just the latest in a long line of competition expert testimony. A psychologist, called by Depp’s team, testified that Heard suffers from two personality disorders.

Another, called by Ms. Heard’s team, dismissed this finding, saying instead that Ms. Heard had post-traumatic stress disorder.

Mrs Heard and Mr Depp each testified in the weeks-long battle, offering starkly different accounts of their brief and stormy marriage.

Ms. Heard claimed that Mr. Depp was prone to drug and alcohol binge, easily triggered by feelings of jealousy, and often consumed by violent rage.

Mr. Depp, in turn, alleged that he was a victim of Ms. Heard’s volatile moods, telling the jury that he routinely endured her verbal, emotional and physical abuse.