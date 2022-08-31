HEART 22 concludes medical assistance activities in Guatemala and this is the contribution for the country

were approximately 50 US Army and Air Force medical professionals who together with Guatemalan doctors and the Ministry of Health provided free medical assistance to Guatemalan patients.

Members of the US Southern Command Medical Response Assistance Team (HEART 22) concluded their visit to Guatemala after having given dental, orthopedic and ophthalmological treatment to more than 200 Guatemalan patients.

The medical sessions were carried out from August 22 to September 2 at the National Ophthalmology Unit and the Hospital Regional de Occidente, in Quetzaltenango, where the US Government invested close to US$1 million.

HEART 22 also donated $800,000 in supplies and US$20,000 in medical equipment, as well as the volunteering of partners from non-federal entities.

“Today we celebrate the excellent work of the combined medical teams of both countries, who came together to improve the health and well-being of Guatemalans. We also celebrate the partnership between the US and Guatemala, showing the things we can achieve when we work together,” said US Ambassador to Guatemala William W. Popp.

“Since October 1993, U.S. military personnel from Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-Bravo), a unit under Southern Command stationed at the Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, has carried out more than 300 missions, serving more than 340,000 medical patients and 70,000 dental patients during the Medical Preparation Exercises (MEDRETE) in Central America,” a statement said.

He adds that “the objective of these teams is to train medical professionals to address critical needs in their communities through medical and surgical services, to relieve pressure on local health systems, increase the medical preparation capacity of the participants and strengthen bilateral relations”.

Thanks to the teams @Southcom @jtfbravo🇺🇸 and @MinSaludGuate🇬🇹 who donated their time and expertise. Your work, commitment, and skills have improved many lives and inspire us to keep going! #HEART shows again what we can achieve when we work together. #EmbPopp pic.twitter.com/IcsKXSDvnE — US Embassy Guatemala (@usembassyguate) August 31, 2022

USD60 thousand in supplies and donation of 12 corneas add up to almost USD1 million financed x @Southcom @jtfbravo in orthopedic, dental and ophthalmological medical services p/ +200 Guatemalans with equipment #HEART @USArmy @usairforce and support @MinSaludGuate in @HROccidente Y @HRooseveltGT pic.twitter.com/AC98fhjbAG — US Embassy Guatemala (@usembassyguate) August 31, 2022