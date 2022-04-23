Heart attack, if you look at the mouth you find out in advance

In preventing a heart attack, a signal to which we must pay attention is placed in our mouth, and is clearly visible every day.

In this case, one of the signs that can alarm us about the pathologies of our heart are the conditions of health of our teeth and gums.

Heart attack: looking at the mouth one finds out in advance

Many of the main risk factors for heart attack are: smoking, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity and lack of exercise. Heart disease is an umbrella term that includes a wide variety of ailments.

Making lifestyle changes is the most effective way to prevent a heart attack (or have another heart attack).

By far the most common disease, however, is coronary heart disease. This occurs when fatty plaque builds up in the arteries that feed the heart, a process called atherosclerosis.

Plaque can restrict blood flow, but the biggest problem occurs when a plaque ruptures, pouring its contents into the bloodstream and causing the formation of a clot.

A clot that cuts off blood flow to the heart will cause a heart attack. If the clot blockages flow to the brain, the result is a stroke.

Periodontitis, a symptom not to be underestimated

A symptom that affects the mouth, which is one of the signals that can alert us to the state of our heart, is the health of our gums.

To declare it is a recent study conducted by the researcher Giulia Ferrarini of the karolinska institutet in Stockholm. It was highlighted how some oral diseases carry a greater risk of heart disease, in particular periodontitis, a ‘chronic inflammation of the gums.

In fact, this pathology was found to be common in people with heart attacks in a study that analyzed 1,587 people with an average age of 62.

In this group of people surveyed, 985 were found to be in good shape, but the others were found to be in good shape suffering from periodontitis. Over a period of more than 6 years, there was a 49% increased risk of heart attack, stroke and heart failure.

And as the severity of periodontitis increases, the likelihood of suffering from heart ailments also increases.

Therefore, periodontitis in turn it would not simply represent a pathology connected to the health of the oral cavity, on the contrary it would represent a real one warning to our heart.