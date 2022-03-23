Heart attack, it affects more and more people: here are the tricks to find out in time – the Democrat

Heart attack is an increasingly common disease: here’s how to prevent it

Today theheart attack it is one of the most common diseases in Italy and affects more and more people every year. The causes can be the most diverse, linked to genetic problems or a bad lifestyle, which can put the body and proper blood flow at risk. But how to prevent it and how to notice if we are about to have one? Here are a few suggestion.

Heart attack is also called “heart attack”And occurs whenever the flow of blood directed to the organ does not arrive correctly. It is usually not fatal if treated promptly, but if this flow is not restored in time, there may be some consequences due to lack of oxygen supply.

Heart attacks are the leading cause of death in Western and European countries, but fortunately there are many today treatments effective to prevent it or to cure it in time. But how can we know that we are about to have a heart attack? here are the symptoms Most common.

Heart attack, all the precautions to prevent it

Heart attacks are now widespread and mainly affects men and women after the age of sixty. If we suspect we are about to have one, we must immediately call the ambulance by typing the 118 and describe the symptoms very well. The timing, in fact, is very important: if the heart stops beating, it also stops flowing oxygen to the brain. It is estimated that the brain can be without oxygen for only a few minutes without permanent damage thereafter.

In addition to genetic diseases, the heart attack is connected in particular with a bad lifestyle. Obesity, too sedentary lifestyle, lack of sports and movement, poor diet and smoking are just some of the factors that can lead to a heart attack.

THE symptoms that announce a heart attack are numerous and it is essential recognize them with good timing.

As healthy.thewom.it reports, a very common symptom is a sharp pain in the chest, which extends all the way to the shoulder, arm, back, up to the teeth and jaw. This pain is persistent and manifests itself through some dense that last a few minutes. This is followed by sweating, shortness of breath, nausea and vomiting, a feeling of fatigue and then ending in fainting. The pain in the left arm, although it is very famous, it is not that widespread. Symptoms in women are slightly different: in addition to those listed, abdominal pain, clammy skin and dizziness are added.