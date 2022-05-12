Heart attack, the 118 nurses in Turin: “The medical opinion slows down the rescue”

TURIN. A “word of mouth” from three doctors to diagnose a possible heart attack, when previously the “suspicious signs” were enough to pick up a patient and take him to hospital immediately. Thus the emergency changes. According to the 118 regional leadership, the procedures introduced last November are “a life-saving revolution that shortens hospitalization times”. For the rescuers, who really save lives, every day, the new system is indeed revolutionary but because it “wastes precious time” and represents “a concrete risk for safety and collective health”.

After a few months of experimentation, the nurses’ trade unions – Nursind, Cgil Fp, Nursing Up – ask, with a document that leaves no implication, the abolition of the protocol introduced by “foolish political choices” and the contextual restoration of “good practices previous “.

The new system is based on the remote transmission of reports. Here is the procedure: once the advanced rescue ambulance reaches the address of the intervention, the team performs the electrocardiogram on the patient; if there is a doctor on board, it is up to him to give a first interpretation of the trace which is then transmitted to a second doctor at the 118 operations center. From here the electrocardiogram is forwarded to the cardiologist on call of the hospital, who is examination and formulation of a report within 5 minutes. At this point the response returns to the operations center: the doctor on duty at the control console completes the return word of mouth by informing the waiting ambulance team: yes when the patient is admitted to a specialized ward, no he stays where he is, illness is a false alarm.

Infallible system? It does not seem. “What are the doctors in the ambulance and especially the 118 operations center for if the last decision would seem to be left to those who do not even see the patient and could also refuse to accept it at their facility simply on the response of a monitor?” union representatives ask. And they rattle off some critical cases. «At the end of November, a fifty-two year old in the Pinerolo area presented the symptoms of heart attack, which were confirmed by the electrocardiogram, but according to the cardiologist on duty this was not the case. The patient was taken to the hospital in Pinerolo and he had a heart attack: he was subsequently transferred urgently to Rivoli, he arrived more than four hours after the onset of symptoms ». In another intervention, in Beinasco, last April, the wait for the response for a suspected heart attack lasted 20 minutes.

Revolution of the emergency. The tracings, then, the unions observe, are not sent to the smartphones of the specialists on duty, but to fixed computers. “Perhaps – they observe – in a mountain refuge blocked by a snow storm, a teleconsultation would find a justification, certainly not in a house opposite the Molinette hospital, in a bar near the Mauriziano, three minutes from Maria Vittoria or aboard an ambulance with the engine running, with a heart attack on the stretcher waiting for the remote response from the cardiologist, while the relatives in the middle of the road punch the vehicle, or shouting and asking why it is not leaving ». Ordinary scenes during a rescue, but not everyone is aware of them.

With a document sent to the regional administration and to the health leaders, the representatives of the rescuers immediately ask for a change of direction. “Even according to the majority of world cardiology societies – they say – the crucial factor is time, it is necessary to get to the hospital as quickly as possible, yet some Piedmontese cardiologists, department 118, and the regional department, analyzing the guidelines issued jointly , they would seem to have a different opinion.