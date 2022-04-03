Heart attack: The sign on your nails that may warn you that you are at risk for heart attacks

A condition known as digital hippocratism, which is an enlarged nail, can reveal a risk of heart attacks.

The nails they take on different shapes and sizes, but if you notice any unusual changes in their appearance this can be a sign that your body is getting sick. According to the UK’s National Health Service, the most common problems are very brittle nails or changes in their color, which are often indicative of nutritional deficiencies.

A condition known as digital hippocratism, i.e. an enlargement of the extremities of the fingers or toes, with alteration of the angle at the base of the nail, can be a sign of various health problems. According to the Weirton Medical Center, these can be:

heart disease;

inflammatory bowel diseases;

lung diseases;

liver disease;

thyroid disease;

HIV / AIDS.

Heart disease, which occurs when the flow of blood that carries oxygen to the heart is cut off, is the leading cause of heart attack. Its main symptoms are chest pressure or shortness of breath, but occasionally other symptoms can also manifest themselves through the hippocratic fingers. Digital hippocratism can be the result of a low level of oxygen in the blood, which gradually deteriorates heart health. (Read also: This algorithm can predict if you will have a heart attack within 5 years thanks to AI)

Heart disease typically results from a buildup of fatty deposits on the artery walls. Blocked blood passages can cut off blood flow, putting an individual’s life at risk. Sometimes it can happen that an artery is suddenly blocked and this leads to a heart attack. Other negative consequences are dizziness, nausea and vomiting.

As soon as you notice this signal on your nails, act quickly because the longer the heart is deprived of oxygen, the greater the risk of death. A balanced diet (containing mostly fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and nuts) and constant, regular physical training can improve heart and overall body health. Remember that red meat can increase the risk of heart attack (read more in the following article: Red meat: double the risk of heart attacks, diabetes and cancer).

