Heart attack, the signal that comes from the nails

Fingernails and fingers can tell us the risk of a heart attack!

It could also be a sign of heart disease the nails. According to National Health Service of the United Kingdom, – in fact – a condition known as digital hippocratism or even as drumstick fingersit might – even – reveal a real risk of heart attack. But in what sense? As we can see the first signs in that direction?

Nails take on different shapes and sizes, but if you notice any unusual changes in their appearance it could be a sign that something wrong. Again according to the National Health Service of the United Kingdom, the most common problems are very brittle nails or changes in their color, which are often indicative of nutritional deficiencies.

A condition known as digital hippocratism already mentioned above and which consists – in layman’s terms – of an enlargement of the extremities of the fingers or toeswith an alteration of the angle at the base of the nail, it can really be a symptom of various health problems.