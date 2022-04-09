Heart attack, the signal that comes from the nails
The nails, although they may go unnoticed or be treated by women with enamels and particular decorations, can – in truth – also tell us a lot about us and our state of health. And now it seems that – even – they are able to communicate the risk of a heart attack. Here are the first signs not to be underestimated.
Watch out for your fingers to drum stick since they could signal the risk of a heart problem. At that point it is appropriate to request a more targeted and detailed, as well as timely, medical investigation.
Fingernails and fingers can tell us the risk of a heart attack!
It could also be a sign of heart disease the nails. According to National Health Service of the United Kingdom, – in fact – a condition known as digital hippocratism or even as drumstick fingersit might – even – reveal a real risk of heart attack. But in what sense? As we can see the first signs in that direction?
Nails take on different shapes and sizes, but if you notice any unusual changes in their appearance it could be a sign that something wrong. Again according to the National Health Service of the United Kingdom, the most common problems are very brittle nails or changes in their color, which are often indicative of nutritional deficiencies.
A condition known as digital hippocratism already mentioned above and which consists – in layman’s terms – of an enlargement of the extremities of the fingers or toeswith an alteration of the angle at the base of the nail, it can really be a symptom of various health problems.
The drumstick fingers
In the fingers a drum stick the third distal phalanges of the fingers and toes are enlarged and the nails deformed in the structure and in the profile due to a progressive loss of the angle of the nail bed.
The normal finger then has an angle of 160 ° while the Hippocratic finger is presented at over 180 °. But what exactly are the health problems ‘reported’ by nails? According to Weirton Medical Center, they can be as different as heart diseasethose inflammatory bowelthose of the lungs, liver and thyroid gland.
The first signs of a heart attack
In Italy cardiovascular diseases represent 44% of all deaths. Furthermore ischemic heart disease it is the main cause of death (28%) and 4.4 Italians per thousand suffer from cardiovascular disabilities.
Also to try to save the life of a person who is having a heart attack every minute is absolutely precious!
Just think that, in the most serious cases, a delay of only ten minutes after surgerydata in hand, can cause 3% more victims and, after 90 minutes, mortality increases up to 400%. Therefore, recognizing from its first signs is absolutely essential.
But what are its first symptoms? Chest pain or angina pectoris, breathlessness sudden, cold sweats, nausea and vomitingfainting and – sometimes – even the already mentioned hippocratic fingers.