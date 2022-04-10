Heart attack, the unnoticed symptom of the nails | It seems harmless but it is lethal
When we read about heart attack, what are the symptoms we can look for that could indicate a potential heart problem?
Chest pain could be the classic sign of heart attack. But many people don’t realize that it could be a real medical emergency.
Infarction of the heart, what to pay attention to
Of course, not all chest pains with bouts of nausea are equivalent to a heart attack. However, if you also associate pain with that, it should sound a alarm bell.
Feeling intense pain in the chest even when sitting doing nothing, so much so that it even feels bad, means that you have to call an ambulance.
A pain, as in the case of one indigestion or a burning sensation in the chest or stomach, they can be a sign of a heart attack or a related heart problem.
Since the heart, the esophagus (the passage between the mouth and the stomach), and the stomach are all next to each other, the challenge, both for the uninitiated as well as for doctors, is that a heartburn or indigestion , for the pain type they can be difficult to diagnose.
One symptom to watch out for is feeling hot and humid together to chest pains, even if you haven’t gone to the gym!
Unnoticed symptoms
Also feel a sensation of grip and cramps in the calves when walking, it may require you to seek medical advice, as this can be an indicator of peripheral arterial disease.
It is more common in smokers and people with diabetes.
Swollen ankles are a symptom that shouldn’t be ignored, especially if your ankles get really big, as it can be an indicator of heart failure, but it’s also very common and has many other causes.
In fact it could just as easily come from the tablets you are taking, for example i blood pressure medications they can lead to swollen ankles.
Feeling tired all the time can be a symptom of heart failure, as well as other conditions.
If you are tired and have worked many hours or stayed up late, it probably isn’t your heart, but if you are starting to feel extreme tired and your lifestyle hasn’t changed, it’s a good idea to talk to your doctor. family’s.
Digital Hippocratism, is a swelling at the corner at the base of the nail, or of the entire tip of the fingers and toes. One of the causes of this pathology could be precisely a heart diseasewhich is why you should pay attention to your nails and go to the doctor.