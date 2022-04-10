Heart attack, the unnoticed symptom of the nails | It seems harmless but it is lethal

When we read about heart attack, what are the symptoms we can look for that could indicate a potential heart problem?

Chest pain could be the classic sign of heart attack. But many people don’t realize that it could be a real medical emergency.

Infarction of the heart, what to pay attention to

Of course, not all chest pains with bouts of nausea are equivalent to a heart attack. However, if you also associate pain with that, it should sound a alarm bell.

Feeling intense pain in the chest even when sitting doing nothing, so much so that it even feels bad, means that you have to call an ambulance.

A pain, as in the case of one indigestion or a burning sensation in the chest or stomach, they can be a sign of a heart attack or a related heart problem.

Since the heart, the esophagus (the passage between the mouth and the stomach), and the stomach are all next to each other, the challenge, both for the uninitiated as well as for doctors, is that a heartburn or indigestion , for the pain type they can be difficult to diagnose.

One symptom to watch out for is feeling hot and humid together to chest pains, even if you haven’t gone to the gym!

Unnoticed symptoms