Heart attack, this food reduces your risk

People at risk of heart attack can reduce their risk by following a healthy diet that includes legumes such as beans and lentils.

Some studies found that the consumption of legumes was associated with a lowering of blood pressure and a reduction in cardiovascular disease.

Heart attack and foods

What we eat affects the functioning of our body, including the heart. Changing your eating habits can help reduce the risk having a heart attack.

Fish, for example, is one of the best foods for your heart, especially some types. Fatty fish is considered to be the best because it is rich in omega-3 fatty acids which help reduce triglycerides and are trusted sources of inflammation and promote vascular health.

As a dietary guideline, it is advised to limit excess sugar, salt and unhealthy fats. An even more fundamental element after suffering a heart attack.

Legumes, beans and lentils

Legumesare a healthy option to reduce the risk of heart attack and angina pectoris.

Consider adding beans, lentils and peas having a meal reduces the risk of all forms of cardiovascular disease and lowers blood pressure.

Some research has focused on the power of legumes by examining the relationship between the consumption of legumes and the incidence of deaths due to cardiometabolic diseases, diabetes, hypertension and obesity.

To do this, the researchers divided the groups of study participants, based on the highest and lowest consumption of legumes such as beans and lentils.

The pooled analysis revealed that compared to people who ate the least amount of legumes, people who ate the most legumes and legumes experienced the different benefits.

Among these the decrease in cardiovascular diseases and coronary heart disease, as well as a decrease in hypertension

and obesity, in various percentages.

The reason why legumes are so good for our hearts is in their composition. For a diet to be healthy, it should be rich in fiber and low in saturated fat.

And, in fact, legumes provide a high fiber content, are the main source of vegetable proteins and contain a very low amount of fat.

So the foods that are good for the heart are those that do not weigh down the circulation. So the more you rely on the world of plant and whole foods the closer we are to proper nutrition for our heart.

An example of a correct food such as a dish of pasta and beans, or a dish of rice and lentils, which are ideal for keeping the heart in good working order.