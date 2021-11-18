heart attacks and strokes without warning, risk doubles. shock study, here are the results

For the smokers the risk is double: heart on tilt without warning. This is the conclusion reached by a study conducted by researchers of the Northwestern University of Chicago and published on Journal of the American Heart Association. Smoking not only increases the risk of developing cardiovascular disease, but almost doubles the chances that the first symptom of the disease is a fatal event, such asheart attack ol ‘stroke.

The research on 100 thousand people

The study adds new insights into the knowledge of the damage caused from smoke to the heart and blood vessels. The research analyzed data extracted from 9 large screenings, for a total of over 100 thousand people taken into consideration. Overall, smokers had a higher risk of developing heart disease; for example in the age group between 40 and 59 years, more than 50% of smokers fell ill; it was also 1.8 times more likely to die from cardiovascular causes such as heart attack or stroke than non-smokers. Furthermore, smoking is linked to an early onset of cardiovascular disease, which, in male smokers, occurs 5.1 years earlier, while in females 3.8 years earlier.

The novelty of the study, however, is the greater likelihood of smokers fatal cardiovascular events such as stroke and heart attack occur without any warning signs: overall among smokers this risk is almost double compared to non-smokers and tends to rise in the younger age groups. “Smoking can kill with heart disease before a person even realizes they are sick,” says the study’s first signer Sadiya Khan, of Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, which he notes that ‘most people are aware of the risks of lung cancer from smoking, but many people who smoke do not realize that they are more likely to die from cardiovascular disease than from cancer. to the lungs “.