There are many pathologies that can affect us, so it is good to try to prevent as much as possible. You have to take care of your health by having regular checks on the advice of your doctor. At the same time, it is good to have a balanced diet and exercise.

Then, when some symptom strikes us, it is good to contact a specialist immediately. Today we know in particular a cardiological condition that would be characterized by a racing heart and fatigue. So let’s deepen this issue by relying on the advice of experts.

A condition that is not always serious, but never to be underestimated

We follow the advice of the Humanitas foundation regarding a condition called atrial fibrillation. It is an arrhythmia, which is an alteration in the rhythm of the heartbeat. Fibrillation would manifest itself with an irregular heartbeat, as well as very fast, and could also lead to labored breathing. Another possible symptom is fatigue. Symptoms tend to be very noticeable and those who experience them usually go to the emergency room right away.

Initially, atrial fibrillation would manifest itself in isolated episodes with a fairly limited duration. From the first episodes it is then necessary to keep the disorder under medical supervision because, if it is not treated, it can lead to a form of persistent fibrillation. This form does not stop on its own after some time, but continues until medical intervention.

Generally this pathology affects elderly patients and could be associated with other pathologies that would cause a worsening of the patient’s quality of life.

Heart beating madly and fatigue could be the indicators of this dangerous ailment

According to experts, atrial fibrillation is triggered by abnormal electrical impulses triggered in heart cells. The main risk factors for this condition are hypertension, myocardial infarction and heart failure. Other non-cardiac diseases could also increase the risks: among these we find thyroid and lung diseases.

The Humanitas foundation also indicates that some pathologies of the esophagus, such as gastroesophageal reflux, possibly caused by the proximity between the left atrium of the heart and the esophagus, could be correlated.

Treatments for fibrillation must be decided by the doctor, who may prescribe a drug treatment. In some cases, an intervention that requires a full day of hospitalization may be necessary, followed by a period in which the patient is monitored by doctors.

