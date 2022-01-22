Heart complications for Ounas, Naples in contact with Algeria: this is what emerged

The news arrived yesterday on Ounas has alarmed the Neapolitan environment. Napoli got in touch with the staff of the Algerian national team, as reported in today’s edition of Corriere del Mezzogiorno. From the newspaper we read:

The attack is almost complete, only Ounas is missing, mentioned yesterday by the Algeria coach Belmadi in an interview after his elimination from the African Cup. “Adam was positive for Covid, then he repeated the test and the result was negative. He had to do chest x-rays and many other tests, doctors found an abnormal heart. That doesn’t mean he has a problem, but it was related to his positive test, ”Belmadi explained.

The Napoli medical staff got in touch with the Algerian national team, the complications found in the heart are probably overcome with a couple of weeks of rest. Ounas will stay with his family for a few days, then he should return to Naples next week and undergo further tests.