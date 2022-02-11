Heart attack and cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death in the world. This is why it is important to know what are the habits that can lead to this kind of problem. Today we are talking about one that many certainly underestimate, but which could prove to be dangerous. In fact, having a dancing heart or an increased risk of cardiovascular disease is possible for certain types of subjects. Let’s see together what they are.

Few guidelines for keeping the heart healthy

But let’s start, first of all, with a small vademecum to keep the heart healthy. Although there are non-modifiable risks, such as age and genetic predisposition, it is still important to do prevention in order to reduce the chances of contracting diseases. Among the first things there is a good diet – the Mediterranean one is recommended – associated with a correct dose of physical movement.

Then, good psychological health, accompanied by good stress management and good sleep quality, is also optimal for reducing any problems. We especially advise young women not to underestimate these potential problems. In fact, we have already seen that in their case the heart attack is quieter and more lethal, since it does not give the usual signs that occur in men. Instead it presents itself in other, more subtle ways.

Heart dancer, greater risk of cardiovascular disease and weight gain for those with this common but harmful habit

But let’s see what habit we are talking about. It’s about skipping breakfast. According to studies by the American Heart Association, this gesture could increase the chances of cardiovascular problems by as much as 27%. In addition, less arteriosclerotic plaque creation was also found within the arteries. Humanitas then reiterates its importance, also reporting other studies in the International Journal of Obesity that attribute to the lack of the first meal of the day increased dangers of obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes.

In fact, distributing calories badly during the day could create significant problems for our body, creating metabolic dysfunctions. So, even if you don’t have time for breakfast, experts still recommend getting something to eat. For example, a biscuit to munch on on the way out of the house can also work. But then at a later time, at least by mid-morning, it is necessary to take the time to make a complete meal.

