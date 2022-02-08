Heart disease in women: risk factors

A woman’s heart is different from a man’s. And if it is true that at a young age there is normally the protection of the hormones typical of the fertile life when one is young, it is equally undeniable that over time heart attack it tends to manifest itself more and more in the female sex. And it’s certainly not the only injury to watch out for. The document remembers this The Lancet Women and Cardiovascular Disease Commissionwhich sets the goal of reducing the incidence of cardiovascular diseases in the female population globally by 2030, starting from the fact that still today they represent the number one cause of mortality.

In fact, despite these observations, women continue to be less studied, less represented in the main clinical studies, under diagnosed, under treated, with a consequent increase in complications and mortality. To remember this are the experts present at the congress of ARCA (Regional Associations of Outpatient Cardiologists), which also highlighted how specific female conditions exist that must be kept in mind, to “point” the crosshairs of prevention and diagnosis on those who present these situations that they can increase the risk. As Giovanni Battista Zito, President of ARCA recalls, “it is now clear that men and women are not equal in medicine.

They get sick differently, of different diseases, do not have the same symptoms and respond differently to therapies. Recognizing and enhancing these differences allows us to provide more appropriate therapies in order to guarantee each person the best possible care, reinforcing the concept of patient centrality and personalization of care. “

Particular attention in these cases

The most recent research clearly shows how they exist elements to pay particular attention to, in terms of possible risk. Speaking of elements of danger, for example, the role of cigarette smoking in defining cardiovascular risk appears different in women: in fact, for women it would be enough to smoke one third of men’s cigarettes to be exposed to the same level of risk.

Again: in women, autoimmune diseases are more frequent, speaking in general terms, linked to a sort of “error” in the defensive system that is unleashed against parts of the body, as occurs in the case of rheumatoid arthritis. Well, these conditions induce a state of generalized chronic inflammation that can also affect the heart and vessels. Again: those who enter menopause early may present a higher cardiovascular risk than those who have a late menopause.

Polycystic ovary syndrome can compromise the cardiovascular health of young women between 30 and 40 years of age, who have a higher risk (19%) than their peers who do not have ovarian disorders, being more prone to overweight / obesity , hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia and metabolic syndrome. Finally, those who suffered gestosis and hypertension during pregnancy have a much higher risk of dealing with cardiovascular problems, as happens to those who developed diabetes while pregnant. These are just examples, which however define the importance of a tailor-made cardiology for women.

An investigation explains the lack of attention to the heart

On the occasion of the conference, the data of a research (Carin Women) conducted by ARCA specialists which involved almost 5600 women in Italy were disclosed. in the emergence a picture that needs to improve. Only 15% of the participants believe that the cardiovascular risk is higher in women than in men, and as many as 27% think that the risk is lower.

Only 20% report being able to engage in regular physical activity, although most recognize that it helps reduce the risk of cardiovascular events, while 31% equated it with housework. As far as healthy nutrition is concerned, many women do not reach the 5 recommended doses of fruit and vegetables each day and in general only one in three declares correct eating habits (33%), practicing regular physical activity (28%), and wanting to quit smoking (15%).