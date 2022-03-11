Prevention of heart disease, one egg a day is enough: this is demonstrated by a study recently conducted by the University of Peking

Eggs are a food that is thought to be quite controversial: we know, for example, that they are an excellent source of protein. And not common proteins but high-value proteins biological, with all those essential amino acids we need to build cells. There is also no shortage of vitamins and zinc, equally beneficial for us and our health. However, we are also used to thinking that excessive use creates cholesterol problems and is therefore not recommended for most, if not completely prohibited for those people who already suffer from it.

Eggs are also equally appreciated for the versatility they have in the kitchen: they can be made omelettes, they can be hard-boiled, poached, with a bull’s eye; in short, we have something for all tastes. Based on their consumption, entire diets were also born, which include their daily consumption at all meals. To complicate the scenario on what has been said about eggs, comes a new study.

Heart disease prevention, one egg a day is enough: the study

The study in question was conducted by Peking University and speaks volumes about how we might see them in the future egg. We know that heart disease is one of the most frequent causes of death in industrialized countries.

Well, recent studies conclude that one egg a day – and just one egg, no more – can reduce the risk of suffering from heart attacks and hemorrhagic strokes. The research was conducted by the Peking University: this monitored about 40,000 people in total, following them for a total of nine years. All the people considered were between thirty and eighty years old. The results were clear: those who consumed at least one egg a day had less incidences of diseases of this kind. The percentage was therefore calculated around twenty-six percent.