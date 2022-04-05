heart exams doubled and chest CT scan record – Corriere.it

Of Sergio Harari

A study in an important international scientific journal evaluated the impact, after some time, of the first pandemic wave in the most affected region of Europe, Lombardy. The survey on almost 50,000 positives: 10% had a new hospitalization

What happens in those who have contracted the

infection with

SARS-CoV-2

after the negativization of the tampon? Is everything back to normal or does the virus trigger a delayed-bursting disease mechanism? What health implications does post Covid have? A study just published in an important international scientific journal, the Journal of Internal Medicine

, conducted by a group of researchers who evaluated the impact, after some time, of the first pandemic wave in the most affected region of Europe, Lombardy. The work was developed by a team of experts that included the Milan Polyclinic (Pier Mannuccio Mannucci), the University of Milan (this writer), the Lombardy Region (Ida Fortino and Olivia Leoni), the Mario Negri Institute (Alessandro Nobili, Giuseppe Remuzzi, Mauro Tettamanti, Barbara D’Avanzo and Alessia Galbussera) and was based on the analysis of the administrative data (anonymised) of the Lombardy Region.

The results after six months It was thus assessed what happened six months later in those who contracted the infection and turned negative to the swab by 30 June 2020, considering new hospital admissions, access to the emergency room, medical visits, laboratory and instrumental tests of all types (radiological and not) and the consumption of drugs; virtually any health event was tracked and assessed until December 31, 2020. Unfortunately, the results are far from reassuring and they must represent a first moment of reflection on the distant effects of the pandemic on the National Health Service.

Patients were divided into three groups: those who had had the disease at home, those who had been hospitalized in non-intensive wards and those who instead had recourse to the care of the resuscitation wards. Patients managed in nursing homes for the elderly (RSA) were excluded from the analysis.. The population was thus made up of 48,148 citizens: 43% (20,521) had not made use of the hospital (average age 50 years), 54% (26,016) had been treated in non-intensive wards (average age 62 years) and 3% (1,611) had been assisted in intensive care (average age 59 years, only 13.5% over 70 years old, confirming the dramatic selection that it was necessary to implement among those who could or could not assist, given the limited number of beds in resuscitation). The sex of the population in the various care settings also provides valuable information: 64% of those who managed to manage the disease at home were women, a percentage that drops to 42% among the less severely hospitalized and 22% among those who have been in therapy. intensive, as it confirms the lower severity of the infection in the female gender.

The differences by case Six months after the swab was negative, 1.2% of those infected who had suffered from Covid at home died, 2% of those hospitalized in non-intensive wards (these had the worst survival) and 0.7 % of those who had been assisted in resuscitation. In the same period, 5.3% of those who had been treated at home, 10.9% of those who had been hospitalized and 16.3% of those who had been hospitalized in intensive care had to resort to a new hospitalization. Most of the new hospitalizations were caused by cardio-respiratory, renal and neurological causes. Access to the emergency room was also much more frequent in those who were hospitalized than in those who stayed at home.

The authors of the study then compared the same group of people in the same time period in 2019, before the pandemic, in terms of consumption of health resources and drugs, in practice the same population was used as a control of itself. Here, too, the data is surprising: medical visits have more than doubled compared to the pre-pandemic, spirometries have had an explosion, with a multiplication of even 50 times in people who had been in intensive care, electrocardiograms have more than quintupled in patients treated in resuscitation and as well as doubled in those hospitalized in non-intensive wards. The same trend for CT scans of the chest, which increased 32 times in patients discharged from the most critical wards and 5.5 times in those admitted to normal hospital wards. Also there need for blood test checks has grown tremendouslyin all groups, including those who have had Covid at home. In the six months of observation, the consumption of drugs and new therapies increased, which means that the virus also induced the development of new diseases, in particular of a metabolic nature, such as diabetes. (since it has been confirmed by an important American study just published), cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and respiratory, as well as aggravating the pre-existing ones.

Causes and prevention

The overall picture therefore is very demanding both in terms of individual health (what checks to do after having the infection and how to be sure of not having long-term consequences), and public health, considering the enormous impact on resource consumption that results. A careful reflection on the services to be enhanced must be made immediately, also because this study is confirmed by other recent analyzes that go in the same direction: post Covid is a condition that requires special care and attention. The reasons are probably to be found in the state of chronic inflammation induced by the virus with an immune dysregulation that persists over time. We must then consider that these are the assessments made after only six months, we still have no idea what could happen later in time and even if the variants that arrived later have the same effect. There is still a lot of work to be done to discover all the effects of the virus but it is already time to plan how to take action to deal with these consequences of the pandemic as well.