“Heart failure does not worsen with RBD”

Joan Carles Trullas Vila.

The impact on the right bundle branch block (RBBB), that delays or prevents the electrical impulses that cause the heart to beat, does not imply a worsening or higher mortality in patients with heart failure. This is confirmed in a recent study carried out by Spanish internists based on the National Registry of Heart Failure (RICA), promoted by the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI).

“Patients with right bundle branch block have different characteristics than those without, but we have found that does not cause higher mortalitysays Joan Carles Trullàs Vila, co-author of the peer-reviewed study published in the Revista Clínica Española.

A conclusion that is drawn from the prospective analysis of 3,638 patients with AHF included in RICA. “We independently analyzed the relationship between baseline and clinical characteristics and the presence of RBBB, and the potential impact of RBBB on all-cause mortality at one year and the combined event of hospitalization or death at 90 days after discharge” , the researchers detail.

No higher mortality associated with RBBB

The results obtained were a RBBB prevalence of 10.9 percent. “The patients with RBBB were older, with a higher proportion of males and pulmonary comorbidities, higher values ​​of ejection fraction of the left ventricle and worse functional status”, the internists assure in the study. And it is that, as Trullàs Vila explains, cases of BDR usually occur together with other associated comorbidities. “It’s hard to have her on her own and it usually occurs in smokers who also have lung problems”, explains the internist.

As for the risk of adverse events or mortality, no association between BRD and ICA was detected either. “For the mortality one year was 1.05 (0.83-1.32) and for the e90 day combined sale after discharge from 0.97 (0.74-1.25)”, highlight the researchers.

A mortality that increases slightly if the number of study subjects is increased. “We are also carrying out a meta-analysis with all the studies published in the modern age, where we did find an increase in mortality. Is a very slight increase and sometimes to demonstrate it you need a very large number of patients”, justifies the internist of the Hospital d’Olot i comarcal de la Garrotxa.



More range of action in the left branch

The study is part of a doctoral thesis that is being carried out by Dr. Óscar Miro, from the Emergency Service of the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, ​​and where other research has already been carried out that sheds more light.

“When you have right bundle branch block, you cannot modify it. However, in the left branch, which we have also looked at in another study, it is possible to implant a kind of pacemaker that somehow improves the contractile operation that causes the electrical impulse”details Trullàs Vila, who assures that internists should be more active in trying to reverse this electrical disorder with a desynchronizer