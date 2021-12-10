Heart, how much stress affects your health

In Rome, for the congress of the Italian Society of Cardiology (SIC), we are obviously talking about female heart. For once, however, the theme is not only clinical, but also refers to a specific picture that has an impact on the psychological front and appears to be linked to stress.

Experts call this situation “Impostor syndrome” and mainly affects the female sex. What is it about? Here is a brief explanation from Giuseppe Mercuro, past-President of the Italian Society of Cardiology.

Don’t be afraid of your own worth

The picture is particularly interesting and is very widespread, so much so that more than seven out of ten people found themselves facing it, with consequent professional stress and impact on the quality of life, as Mercuro explains: “This psychological phenomenon affects women who, obtaining large and repeated acknowledgments of one’s worth and a well-deserved dose of success, of those acknowledgments and that success one feels unworthy or undeserving. Often women continue to feel inadequate despite any objective evidence to the contrary, living in fear of being “unmasked” sooner or later.

The important thing is to be aware of this situation and above all to try to live what is happening calmly, also because it is necessary to avoid the “self-obstacles” that women often put in place and that do not allow to achieve results in a competitive healthcare world. In this way, even on the professional front, you can better deal with the stress that represents a formidable enemy for the female heart, even if you often don’t remember this.

“Heart attack in the common imagination has always been associated with men, in reality cardiovascular diseases in women affect three and a half times more than breast cancer, uterus and lung and in a more lethal way: 43% mortality against 38% of males – observes Ciro Indolfi, SIC president. This is why it is urgent to develop a gendered approach to ensure early diagnosis and better treatment for women, especially now that the pandemic is putting a strain on women’s hearts.

Studies are showing that anxiety and depression are increasing across the female population, which were already much more prevalent in women before Covid-19; this strong psychological malaise, accentuated by the working conditions and the increased family burden, significantly increasing the overall female cardiovascular risk “.

Women most at risk of “heartbreak”

The weight of stress on the female heart is also evidenced by the higher incidence of a picture that appears much more frequent in the fairer sex. We are talking about the Tako-Tsubo syndrome, described for the first time at the end of the last century, which today we could define as “heartbreak” heart disease.

It often manifests itself with the classic signs of heart attack starting from the severe pain that radiates from the chest towards the throat and shoulders. On average, only in about one out of ten cases the heartbreak attack appears in males, proof of the action of emotional stress on the female cardiovascular system. The term heartbreak, obviously unscientific, well expresses the correlation between a highly stressful and negative event, such as a bereavement, and the reaction of the heart.

For experts, the name of the picture is more complex: “Stress cardiomyopathy”. Thinking about a heart attack is not out of place so you should always act quickly in the presence of symptoms because, as recalled by a campaign “Every minute counts”.

But it may happen that, even in the presence of an electrocardiogram trace with waves that suggest cardiac ischemia and with blood tests that detect potentially altered enzymes when heart cells die, sometimes positive, the diagnostic test on the arteries coronary artery disease, we realize that there is no “block” of the circulation that would justify the lack of oxygen to the heart cells. This is the hallmark of heartbreak. A sort of mystery, on which science continues to investigate, in the feminine.