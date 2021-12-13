Heart in danger with insufficient vitamin D levels

Vitamin D deficiency is not only bad for bone health but also increases the risk of cardiovascular disease. This was supported by a study conducted by researchers at the University of South Australia published in the European Heart Journal, according to which it would be sufficient to bring the vitamin values ​​back to physiological levels to reduce the risk of heart disease by about 5%.

Vitamin D is involved in various physiological processes: the best known role is to regulate the absorption of calcium and phosphorus, favoring the formation and mineralization of bone. However, “low levels of vitamin D have been associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease and death,” write the Israeli researchers who, to confirm this hypothesis, reviewed the genetic and clinical data of more than 250,000 British citizens followed. in an extensive study program.

The analysis found that for every 10 nmol / L increase in blood vitamin D levels, there was a 1.6% reduction in the risk of cardiovascular disease; in the most severe cases, the risk of heart disease was even doubled. Furthermore, the research has estimated that by bringing the levels of vitamin D back to what is considered the physiological threshold of 50 nmol / L there is a reduction in the risk of heart disease by 4.4%, which rises up to 6.3%. reach 100 nmol / L.

“Our results are exciting as they suggest that if we can raise vitamin D levels to within normal levels, we should also influence rates of cardiovascular disease,” said study coordinator Elina Hyppoenen.

The main mechanism of vitamin D production in humans is sun exposure; less . Most foods contain low amounts of vitamin D, so diet alone cannot be considered an adequate source.