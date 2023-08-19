Heart Month: Arm or Chest Pain? Signs that you may be suffering from a cardiac event

Hypertension, myocardial infarction and cerebrovascular accidents are among the most common diseases in Chile. In this context, the professionals of Nueva Clínica Cordillera, Dr. Raoul Suede, highlights the importance of reducing sedentary lifestyle and improving eating habits as preventive measures to reduce the risk of heart attack.

Santiago, August 17, 2023.- As revealed by the latest National Health Survey conducted in 2021, a sedentary lifestyle is one of the first characteristics of 86.7% of the population. It is followed by overweight status (39.8%) and active smoking (33.3%). It is followed by high blood pressure (27.6%), diabetes (12.3%) and risky alcohol use (11.7%). These statistics are worrying because these conditions are one of the main risk factors for heart disease.

Chest pain or discomfort that may last for several minutes or may come and go, as well as discomfort in other parts of the body, such as the upper extremities, neck, jaw, back, and shortness of breath are among the most common symptoms of heart problems. Some are , ,If a person experiences any of these, it is important that they seek immediate medical attention, as time is critical for effective heart attack treatment.”, explained Dr. Raul Suede, professional at Nueva Clínica Cordillera.

A lifestyle based on the consumption of foods high in sugar and saturated fat is related to the development of diseases such as hypertension and diabetes, which are associated with the presence of cardiovascular pathologies, in the sense that Dr. Raoul Suede explains that “Poor diet affects not only the heart, but also all the organs and systems that play a vital role in the essential functions of the body.,

Currently, the prevalence of cardiovascular disease is high in the Chilean population due to risk factors and lifestyle. In addition to eating, professionals say it is essential to get some type of physical exercise, at least three times a week for 30 or 35 minutes, as well as choosing foods in their most natural state, including fruits and vegetables. and avoiding excessive intake of saturated fat, which is often found in packaged products.

Taking care of the heart and reducing the risk of heart attack means taking a comprehensive approach to healthy habits. For this reason, the professional of Nueva Clínica Cordillera, Dr. Raul Suede, offers some recommendations;

Healthy Diet Prioritize a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats. Limit your intake of added sugars, saturated fat and processed foods.

stress management: Practice stress management techniques such as meditation, yoga, deep breathing, or a relaxing hobby.

adequate rest: Get enough sleep and make sure you maintain a healthy sleep pattern.