Heart of Chernobyl, new images and artwork – Nerd4.life

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl was shown by GSC Game World with five new ones Images it’s a artwork which reaffirm the apparent visual quality of the game, due out on April 28, 2022 in the Xbox Series X | S and PC versions.

Characterized by gigantic dimensions, so much to shake the Xbox Series X | S SSD, STALKER 2 seems to focus with great conviction on the level of detail of the scenarios, which appear extremely refined and suggestive.

It is no coincidence that the ability of the game to create certain atmospheres will be fundamental for the purpose of an experience that will not fail to shake us, catapulting us into asetting, that of Chernobyl in fact, which needs very few introductions.

“The Chernobyl Alienation Zone changed dramatically after the second explosion in 2006, “reads the official synopsis. Violent mutants, lethal anomalies and warring factions have made the Zone a very tough place to survive.”

“Despite the danger, the very precious artifacts scattered in this area have attracted people called stalker, who entered the Zone at their own risk hoping to make a fortune or even find the hidden Truth in the heart of Chernobyl. “