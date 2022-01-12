Heart of Chernobyl postponed, new release date on Xbox and PC – Nerd4.life

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl has been postponed officially from GSC Game World, which addressed a message to users to explain the reasons for this decision and announce the new date of exit on Xbox and PC, set for 8 December.

The rumor according to which STALKER 2 would have been postponed for several months is therefore confirmed, while there is still no talk (it would have been not very delicate, in fact) of the chat version PS5.

“These seven months of additional development will be necessary to fully realize our vision and bring the game in the conditions we want “, wrote the development team, who underlined how STALKER 2 is the biggest project ever for the study and therefore requires long finishing and testing times.

“We are convinced that the development of a game must require as long as necessary, especially in the case of such an ambitious project “, reads again the message of GSC Game World.

“This is not an easy decision, but we are doing our best to offer you a game that matches your expectations.”

We will therefore have to wait until the end of the year to be able to get our hands on STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl, which as you know will be available from day one on Xbox Game Pass.