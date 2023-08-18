‘Heart of Stone’: Unexpected wardrobe in new Netflix film starring Gal Gadot surprises viewers

audience of heart of stone At Netflix they were surprised by the choice of costume for one of the characters.

Gal Gadot stars in the new spy thriller, which premieres Friday (Aug. 11), playing an international agent who must stop an artificial intelligence system from falling into the hands of the enemy.

Her efforts take her to Senegal, where she falls into danger and is pursued by a group of locals bribed by the film’s villain, Parker (Jamie Dornan).

That’s where many viewers noticed that one of the locals chasing Gadot’s character was wearing something they didn’t expect to see: a Middlesboro FC football club shirt from the 2009-2010 season.

A stunned fan asked, “How did that even happen?” She continued, “I sat down to watch the new @GalGadot movie and some fuckin Boro fan is trying to kill her!!!”

Another called it a “wild inclusion” and wrote: “Didn’t expect to see an old @Boro shirt on #HeartOfStone.”

A bystander said he “had to return to the scene to confirm” that it was indeed a Middlesboro shirt.

“I just saw heart of stone on @NetflixUK, and some random mercenary wearing an old @Boro t-shirt,” he wrote.

A vintage Middlesboro FC shirt in the Netflix film ‘Heart of Stone’ (Netflix)

Find more reactions to the unexpected moment below.

criticism of IndependentClarice Loughrey, Rated heart of stone “dull” and “forgettable”.

The film comes just days after news broke that a third Wonder Woman film would not happen, despite Gadot’s claims to the contrary.

In December 2022, just days after Gadot expressed her enthusiasm about taking on the superhero again, it was announced that DC would no longer be continuing the franchise.

The news comes after James Gunn and Peter Safran stepped down as the heads of the DCEU (DC Extended Universe). hollywood reporter He added that the plan for the film “didn’t fit in” with the studio’s plans.

Gadot, who initially said she felt “empowered” by the decision, later said in an interview comicbook.com: “What James and Peter told me is that we are going to grow together wonder woman 3,

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman (Warner Bros.)

In a recent interview with the magazine flauntpromoting heart of stone Before the Hollywood SAG-AFTRA walkout, Gal Gadot said: “I was invited to a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and they literally told me, ‘You’re in the best hands. Let’s grow wonder woman 3 with you. We love you as Wonder Woman, you don’t have to worry. So only time will tell.

However, Diversity The report states that there are no active plans to develop a new Wonder Woman film, and that there have never been any definite discussions with Gadot about her return as the character.

This has led to widespread confusion and many fans are now questioning whether Gadot or Gunn and Safran were dishonest about the future of the project.