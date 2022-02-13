“Heart risk for Covid recovered up to 1 year later”

Who is healed from the COVID-19 has a higher risk of developing cardiovascular complications, up to one year after infection. Not just the former inmates or those who have fortunately come out of intensive therapies however, but also those who have contracted a mild form of the disease in recent months. Especially when it comes to patients over 60, it is in fact more exposed to cardiac arrhythmias, blood clots, stroke, coronary heart disease, heart attacks or heart failure. This is the main finding of the largest study to date on the long-term effects of Coronavirus on our body.

The research was carried out in the United States by the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis on data made available by the Department of Veteran Affairs between March 2020 and January 2021. The study involved a total of 154,000 patients (90% men and with an average age of 60 years) whose clinical history has been compared to that of 11 million Americans, divided among those who had requested medical assistance in that same period (without, however, being positive for the Covid swab) and those who turned to the healthcare system in 2017, before the pandemic entered our lives.

The effects

Well, overall, the researchers found an increased risk of experiencing symptoms due to at least 20 different heart diseases among people who had contracted Covid19 in the previous year, compared to those who had not had it. But above all these effects were evident not only among those who had suffered from severe forms of the disease, but also among those who overcome it with mild symptoms. And even regardless of age or other factors: the increased risk of running into cardiovascular diseases is in fact similar both among the elderly and young people, as well as between obese and normal weight, or smokers or not.

“What we are seeing is not good. Covid-19 can lead to serious cardiovascular complications and death. The heart does not regenerate or repair itself easily after heart damage. These are diseases that will affect people throughout their lives, ”said Ziyad Al-Aly, a professor of medicine at Washington University.

Specifically, there was a 63% higher risk for all cardiovascular diseases, and a 55% higher risk of incurring serious cardiovascular events, such as a heart attack or stroke. The 154,000 Covid patients taken into consideration, in the year following the infection, faced a 52% higher risk of having a stroke and 49% higher risk of a transient ischemic attack than those who have never contracted Sars. -Cov2. Similarly, the chances of suffering from atrial fibrillation increase by 79%, pericarditis by 85%, heart attack by 63% and heart failure by 72%. The broader implications of these findings are clear – the researchers wrote – Cardiovascular complications have been described in the acute phase of Covid-19. But our study shows that the risk of cardiovascular disease extends well beyond the acute phase ».

Italy

These are very significant data – although clinical studies must always be taken with a grain of salt – because looking at the current numbers, in Italy alone, there are over 10 million recovered from Covid 19. So much so that according to the same authors of the US research, the results obtained clearly indicate how there could be millions of people exposed to greater heart risks, with chronic diseases that could still put health services in difficulty, already very tried by two years of pandemic. .

“After the turnaround caused by Covid, a sharp increase in deaths from cardiovascular causes is expected in the world – explains Michele Gulizia, cardiologist and president of the Foundation for” Your heart “of Anmco who will respond from today until February 20 free of charge with about 660 cardiologists for questions on the subject at a toll-free number (800 052233) – Due to the health emergency there has also been a reduction in prevention activities and patients have skipped many checks, and this inevitably led to an increase of deaths and hospitalizations. Cardiovascular prevention therefore assumes a decisive role “.