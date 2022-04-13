Heart-stopping duels! This is how the semifinal matches of the Champions League are defined
2022-04-13
The Champions League 2022 is entering its decisive stage and this Wednesday the crosses of the semifinals of the most important club competition in Europe were defined.
The first series was defined between Real Madrid and Manchester City. Those of Ancelotti left the way of Chelsea and those of Guardiola to Atlético de Madrid.
While in the other key, the Villarreal became the surprise by leaving Bayern Munich on the road and will face Liverpool that without problems eliminated Benfica.
The UEFA Champions League semi-finals will take place between the end of April and the beginning of May as the first leg of both series is scheduled for the April 23 and 24, respectively, while the return of the two crossings will take place on May 3 and 4.
Unlike what happened in the previous ones, the away goal is not double counted in the event of a tie, so if the overall result is equal, the qualifiers will be known through extra time or penalties.
WHEN WILL THE CHAMPIONS FINAL BE PLAYED?
The UEFA Champions League final will take place on May 28, 2022 and, due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, the venue had to be changed. It was first going to take place at the Krestovski Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia; however, the new stage chosen by UEFA is the Stade de France in Saint-Denis.