Heart-stopping duels! This is how the semifinal matches of the Champions League are defined

2022-04-13

The Champions League 2022 is entering its decisive stage and this Wednesday the crosses of the semifinals of the most important club competition in Europe were defined.

The first series was defined between Real Madrid and Manchester City. Those of Ancelotti left the way of Chelsea and those of Guardiola to Atlético de Madrid.

While in the other key, the Villarreal became the surprise by leaving Bayern Munich on the road and will face Liverpool that without problems eliminated Benfica.

The UEFA Champions League semi-finals will take place between the end of April and the beginning of May as the first leg of both series is scheduled for the April 23 and 24, respectively, while the return of the two crossings will take place on May 3 and 4.