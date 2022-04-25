Sports

Heart-stopping triumph for Milan against Lazio and the suspense continues in Italy! This is how the table of positions in Serie A goes

Photo of James James6 mins ago
0 7 1 minute read

2022-04-24

The AC Milan (1st) suffered at the house of the Latium (7th) on Sunday but achieved a 2-1 victory that keeps him alive in the fight for the title on matchday 34 of the Italian Serie A.

Cyrus Inmobile he opened the scoring early (4) and Lazio stayed ahead until Oliver Giroud tied it in the second half (50).

SEE: Is it all over? This is how the table of the Spanish League was left after Barcelona’s defeat against Rayo

Sandro Tonali (90+2) scored a goal in injury time to ensure victory and keep the hopes of the ‘Rossoneri’ in the fight for the ‘Scudetto’.

AC Milan Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali (L) celebrates after scoring during the Serie A football match between Lazio and AC Milan at The Olympic Stadium in Rome on April 24, 2022. (Photo by VINCENZO PINTO / AFP)

AC Milan Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali (L) celebrates after scoring during the Serie A football match between Lazio and AC Milan at The Olympic Stadium in Rome on April 24, 2022. (Photo by VINCENZO PINTO / AFP)

(VINCENZO PINTO / AFP)

With this victory, the Milan provisionally recovers the leadership of the table, although the Inter (2nd) could overtake its neighbors again on Wednesday against Bolognain a pending match of the 20th day.

For his part the Naples (3rd), the other candidate for the title, lost 3-2 on Sunday in his visit to Empoli (14th), in a match that he led 2-0 with 10 minutes remaining, and suffers a serious setback in his aspirations.

– THIS IS HOW THE POSITION TABLE WORKS –

Source link

Photo of James James6 mins ago
0 7 1 minute read

Related Articles

Lindor produces again and the Mets win their fifth series in a row

18 mins ago

VIDEO | Connie Caliz shone with a great goal in Liga MX Femenil

30 mins ago

Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor harvest a crop that has been centuries in the making

42 mins ago

VIDEO. José Juan Macías and the peculiar encounter with an América fan

54 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button