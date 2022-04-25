Heart-stopping triumph for Milan against Lazio and the suspense continues in Italy! This is how the table of positions in Serie A goes
The AC Milan (1st) suffered at the house of the Latium (7th) on Sunday but achieved a 2-1 victory that keeps him alive in the fight for the title on matchday 34 of the Italian Serie A.
Cyrus Inmobile he opened the scoring early (4) and Lazio stayed ahead until Oliver Giroud tied it in the second half (50).
Sandro Tonali (90+2) scored a goal in injury time to ensure victory and keep the hopes of the ‘Rossoneri’ in the fight for the ‘Scudetto’.
With this victory, the Milan provisionally recovers the leadership of the table, although the Inter (2nd) could overtake its neighbors again on Wednesday against Bolognain a pending match of the 20th day.
For his part the Naples (3rd), the other candidate for the title, lost 3-2 on Sunday in his visit to Empoli (14th), in a match that he led 2-0 with 10 minutes remaining, and suffers a serious setback in his aspirations.
– THIS IS HOW THE POSITION TABLE WORKS –