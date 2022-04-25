Heart-stopping triumph for Milan against Lazio and the suspense continues in Italy! This is how the table of positions in Serie A goes

2022-04-24

The AC Milan (1st) suffered at the house of the Latium (7th) on Sunday but achieved a 2-1 victory that keeps him alive in the fight for the title on matchday 34 of the Italian Serie A.

Cyrus Inmobile he opened the scoring early (4) and Lazio stayed ahead until Oliver Giroud tied it in the second half (50).

SEE: Is it all over? This is how the table of the Spanish League was left after Barcelona’s defeat against Rayo

Sandro Tonali (90+2) scored a goal in injury time to ensure victory and keep the hopes of the ‘Rossoneri’ in the fight for the ‘Scudetto’.