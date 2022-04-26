Heartbreaking: Jada Pinkett Smith relived a painful moment and broke down in tears

The actress Jade Pinkett Smith recalled the painful moment when Miss United States 2019, Cheslie Kryst, jumped from a skyscraper in New York last January. The model was 30 years old and to date the case is still being treated as suicide due to an alleged farewell letter that she would have left her mother.

The reason for her tears was for one of the guests she had on the Red Table Talks, as it was Kryst’s mother with whom she relived the painful moment. After this fact, her daughter Willow Smith was forced to comfort her in the middle of the program.

The episode isn’t out yet though On Pinkett’s personal Instagram account, she shared part of the meeting. In the audiovisual that lasts almost two minutes, the moving moment that was experienced after this tragic event that toured the world is appreciated.

After returning with her daughter and her mother Adrienne in the aforementioned program, she reported that At the moment he will not say anything about what happened between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the last Oscar Awards. However, it is not entirely ruled out that later he will make a much broader statement about what happened that night.

“Considering everything that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has focused on his deep healing. Some of the things about our condition and care will be shared at the table when the time is right.”

Until now, everything is quite recent and sensitive from different points of view, so I would expect everything to finish taking its course to talk about it, since the program consists of debating any type of topic.

Many were surprised, because they hoped that the reason for her crying had some kind of connection with her husband for everything that has happened since March 27. It was that Sunday where the American actor had a somewhat aggressive behavior, the couple has been involved in a series of scandals.

