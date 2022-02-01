heartbreaking mourning in the family – Libero Quotidiano





Fedez shared with his millions of fans a serious grief that hit him in the last few hours. It is indeed the aunt passed away to which he was particularly attached, having raised him in childhood. The rapper and husband of Chiara Ferragni shared a couple of stories in which he broke the news to his followers and said goodbye to his aunt and thanks for the medical staff of the hospital who treated him.





“You raised me during my childhood – wrote Fedez about his aunt – for you I was the son you never had. You have been fighting a great evil for 20 years without ever giving in. When they told us about the your positivity to Covid in my heart I knew it would be too much for you too. I want to convince myself that you have managed to find the peace that this life unjustly never wanted to give you. Hello warrior, hello aunt ”.





Then in a post immediately following this Fedez expressed his gratitude towards the doctors who were treating the woman: “Thanks to all the doctors and nurses of the pulmonology department of the San Paolo hospital. Thanks for trying to the last but above all thanks for the great humanity “.



