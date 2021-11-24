heartbreaking tales that tear the heart

They have always excited us and provoked great emotions, but tragic events often hide behind the most famous films. Let’s discover some of the deadliest sets in film history.

A few weeks ago the news of the tragic accident occurred on the Rust set, latest film by Alec Baldwin, the famous American actor, performer of 30 Rock and ex-husband of Kim Basinger. During the shooting, due to an error on the part of the armory staff, the artist himself shot, killing director of photography Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza, with what he thought an unloaded prop pistol. An accident that unfortunately has many precedents, and which recalls one of the best known.

In 1993 the actor Brandon Lee, eldest son of the legend Bruce, was busy reciting a scene from the film The Crow, when the actor playing his antagonist fired, as expected, at him. Unfortunately, a fragment of a blank bullet remained inside the prop pistol, which struck the poor 28-year-old in the heart. The film was then released a year later, using doubles and digital effects to finish it off.

Cursed Set: The Twilight Zone Tragedy

More than ten years earlier, another terrible and horrible accident devastated the set of one of the masterpieces of modern cinema: At the Edge of Reality, 1983 film, directed, among many others, by a young man Steven Spielberg.

During what should have been the final scene of theepisode directed by John Landis, the helicopter aboard which the director himself was on board, lost control following some explosions of the scene that were erroneously started too early. The vehicle, which flew at low altitude for technical reasons, collapsed right on theactor Vic Morrow and two very young Vietnamese extras, all beheaded by the blades of the aircraft.

The disaster affected the Hollywood film industry to such an extent that for the next ten years no more helicopters were used in any film. Now, after the tragedy that occurred on the set of Rust, new laws are being considered for the safety of screen personnel.