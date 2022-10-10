Heartbreaking testimonies after the landslide in Venezuela: “The town was lost, Las Tejerías was lost”

Rescue members work to recover the bodies of people who died during a landslide, after flooding due to heavy rains, in Las Tejerias, Aragua state (REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria)

“The town was lost, Las Tejerías was lost.” The heartbreaking testimony is from Carmen Melendezwho lived his 55 years in this town located about 52 km from Caracas, in the Venezuelan state of Aragua.

Meléndez, one of the neighbors, was waiting for news of Margot Silva, a relative who was reported missing. She lives in a neighboring town and had gone to Las Tejerías to buy groceries. “The first time we see something similar, we know that we are going to overcome it, but we regret the human losses”he recounted.

The agency AFP found that the scene in the disaster area is apocalyptic: houses destroyed and with several meters of mud, lots of trees dragged from the mountain to the streets and completely devastated businesses left the worst landslide recorded this year in the country that has experienced peaks of historical rains.

Gigantic trees were swept away by the worst flood that has been experienced in the area in 30 yearsbeing crossed on the main road of this town bordered by mountains.

Also cars and fragments of houses were dragged by the current that rose up to six meters in the structures closest to the riverbed, many of which lost walls.

Thousands of officials work in the rescue tasks in Las Tejerías (REUTERS / Leonardo Fernandez Viloria)

Meanwhile, a butcher shop that closed due to the pandemic and was scheduled to reopen on Monday was covered by sediment that damaged refrigeration equipment and everything inside. “We were waiting for the meat to be dispatched to start after two years closed”counted Ramon Arveloone of the workers helping to remove mud.

“I never thought that something of this magnitude could happen, it’s something strong,” he said. Loryis Verenzuela50, as she tearfully gazed at the devastation and reached out to offer assistance.

As found by the agency EFEthe electricity supply is also completely down, and no sector of the town and surroundings has electricity.

Landslide in Las Tejerías, Venezuela

Nicolás Maduro’s regime confirmed at least 25 dead and 52 missing after the landslide in Las Tejerías, an industrial town in central Venezuela, adding to the tragic toll of heavy rains, which set records this year. Another 13 people died in different regions of the country, also as a result of the rains that have fallen in recent weeks.

Hours after Vice President Delcy Rodríguez offered the balance of 22 dead, detectives from the Criminal and Criminal Scientific Investigations Corps (CICPC) informed the agency EFE that the figure had risen to at least 25 deceaseda fact certified by doctors displaced to the area.

In Las Tejerías, the tragedy came after three hours of heavy rains that began on Saturday afternoon, which caused several rivers to overflow and drag sediment, rocks and trees from the top of the mountain.

Some 1,000 officials participate in the rescue work, according to what he told the AFP agency Remigio CeballosChavista Minister of the Interior and Justice, who went to the site to verify the damage.

A person carries belongings after flooding due to heavy rains, in Las Tejerias, Aragua state (REUTERS / Leonardo Fernandez Viloria)

“We had a large landslide as a result of climate change, last night with the passage of Hurricane Julia there was a vacuum that quickly generated a trough,” said the minister.

Crews of workers with machinery cleared roads covered with debris and silt from the flood. When touring the disaster area, Ceballos stated that “there was a rainfall record” and the average volume of water that falls in a month fell in one day.

“These heavy rains saturated the land, we have unfortunate losses”added the minister.

Aerial view of an area affected by a landslide, after flooding caused by heavy rains, in Las Tejerias, Aragua state (REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria)

In the shots of the drone used by the rescue teams, a large amount of mud and debris can be seen covering several streets of Las Tejerías where the neighbors tried to shovel out the meters of mud that remained inside their houses.

President Nicolás Maduro decreed three days of national mourning for the victims.

The Tigres de Aragua baseball team, the national sport, used its stadium as a donation collection center. The same for the Leones del Caracas team.

The town of Las Tejerías was completely destroyed by the landslide (REUTERS / Leonardo Fernandez Viloria)

Venezuela suffers atypical rains that have caused damage in several statesthis being the most serious disaster so far this year.

In fact, in the state of Zulia, the oil cradle of the country, authorities dealt with floods in several municipalities this weekend.

Around 10,000 people died in 1999 due to a large landslide in the state of Vargas, in the north of the country.

With information from AFP

