HEARTBREAKING: This is the Amazon Prime Video movie that is based on real events | TRAILER

Amazon Prime Video has established itself as one of the streaming platforms with the most audiovisual content and in this sense, the platform usually works to get the best productions.

It is worth mentioning that the stakes of this platform have increased since the health crisis arrived, which caused an extensive confinement of people in their homes, with which the consumption of content has increased considerably.

The projects on the famous platform range from movies, series, short films and documentaries; These are not only American content, but also from various parts of the world, from the most recent productions to the classics.

New Amazon Prime Video Productions

Despite the competition, Amazon Prime Video continues to be one of the platforms with the highest global demand, mainly because it bets on the best releases in the cinematographic world, from the most recent releases to the classics of the seventh art.

In addition, after the arrival of the coronavirus in Mexico, people tend to spend more time on social networks but also on streaming platforms such as HBO Max, Star Plus, Netflix or Disney Plus.

Under this scenario, it is also important to remember that the streaming platform is constantly working to bring new titles of various genres to keep people of all ages entertained.

What is “To the Last Man” about?

This is the film “Until the last man”, which is within the drama genre and follows a story directed by Mel Gibson with performances by Andrew Garfield, Vince Vaughn, and Teresa Palmer.

“To the Last Man” goes back to World War II and follows the story of Desmond Doss, a young man who enlists in the United States Army with the aim of serving as a doctor during the war, however, his life changes. completely after confronting the military authorities and for not wanting to pick up a weapon.

KEEP READING:

The most DISTURBING movie is on Amazon Prime Video; will give you goosebumps |TRAILER

The most CHILLING movie that the pandemic predicted is on Amazon Prime Video; raised 5 million dollars |TRAILER

The most INTENSE movie on Netflix that will make you think about what you would do to save your family | TRAILER