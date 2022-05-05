Heartbroken Jackie Guerrido: Her grandmother is killed in a traffic accident and flees

Another hard hit for Jackie Guerrido, who recently had to fire his brother. Now, Heartbroken, she tells how her grandmother was killed in a car accident, and the person who ran her over flees the scene..

Through his Instagram account, and with a heartfelt tribute to the woman who was one of his references in life, recounted the difficult time his family is going through with the death of his maternal grandmotherwho, as the presenter of ‘Wake up America on Sunday’ reveals, was hit by a woman who was driving while texting.

But if that situation was terrible, much more delicate still is that left the old woman lying on the side of the road and fled the scene. That is to say, not only did she not stay to help her or find out how she was, but was also unable to call 911.

“Eladia Cancel Orta, my grandmother Yaya, the woman who taught me the value of family, love of God and passion for work. The one that made me a strong woman. Today, with much pain in my soul, I share with you who always follow me in my best moments, the tragic death of my maternal grandmother..

Yesterday my family and I gave him his last goodbye, but without forgetting that we will see each other again soon. Yaya died when she was hit by a vehicle driven by someone who was entertaining while driving and left her run over on the banks of Highway 192 in Kissimmee. With this I want to raise awareness people not to text while we are driving, to remember the laws and if you hit a person, stop and call 911, it could save your life. I know that my grandmother now rests in the arms of God. #RIP #grandma #Lovemore #pazenlatormenta 🙏🏻💔 ”, Jackie wrote on her Instagram account, accompanying the text with a photo of her with her grandmother and another of her farewell plaque.

The terrible accident happened in Kissimme, Florida, and until the publication of this article, the person who ran over Jackie’s grandmother remained a fugitive from the law.

Let us remember that only two months ago, in that same city, Luis Vega, brother of Guerrido, who had been battling cancer for several years, passed away.

“how your departure hurts brother 💔 You will always be in my heart and in my thoughts. Thank you for fighting until the last moment. 💪 You were a man of God and I know he has you in his arms. I’m going to miss you so much Big Bro 💔 How difficult it is to be without you brother“Jackie wrote at the time.

Rest in peace Doña Yaya, and may justice be done soon.

