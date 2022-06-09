Heartbroken, Pedro Infante looked dejected at the funeral of the idol of Cine de Oro Jorge Negrete

In the time of Gold of Mexican Cinema there were several figures, being the most important Pedro Infante and Jorge Negrete, who, although it was speculated that they were rivals, had a relationship of respect and great admiration. “The idol of Mexico“He always expressed himself in a good way”singing charro”, so it was not surprising that the day of the Funeral of the singer of “Ay Jalisco do not rajes”, his partner looked dejected.

The originator of Mazatlan Sinaloa, wanted to become a singer, however, his charisma, gallantry and talent took him to the big screen to star in more than 60 films including: “Ahí comes Martín Corona”, “The Three Garcias”“The three huastecos”, “They say I’m a womanizer”, “ATM Full steam ahead!”, as well as the trilogy of “You the rich”, to mention some productions of his successful career.

Meanwhile, Negrete, although he studied at the Heroic Military College, left the army to dedicate himself to music and in the cinema, like Pedro Infante, with films like “Juan without fear”, “Ay Jalisco, don’t give up!”, “El Peñón de las Ánimas”, “Over there in the Rancho Grande”, “El Rapto” and “Two Kinds of Care”the latter being the only film in which he shared credits with the interpreter of “A hundred years”.

Jorge Negrete and Pedro Infante had a lot of admiration for each other Photo: Special

This is what Pedro Infante looked like at Jorge Negrete’s funeral

The protagonist of “Juan without fear“suffered from hepatitis C, so he developed a chronic illness that caused one day to burst one of the varices in his esophagus and stomach. Despite the doctors’ attempts, the actor died at the age of 42 on December 5, 1953, in a hospital Los Angeles California, in United States. His remains were transferred to Mexico where a body-present funeral was held, attended by several celebrities from the Cine de Oro.

In a documentary video, several images of the tribute paid to Jorge Negrete at the ANDA theater, which today bears his name. Characters like the comedian appear in the small clip Mario Moreno “Cantinflas” Y Maria Felix, who was his last wife; However, the one who attracted attention was Pedro Infante, who appears visibly disconsolate and affected by the loss of the actor.

In the images it can be seen how “The idol of Guamuchil“He stood guard for his co-star of “Two types of care“, who is said to have great admiration for him, because he even composed a corrido for him. Although Infante appears for a few seconds, he was captured at the exact moment when he takes a deep breath and looks up, a gesture that many of his fans they have interpreted as disconsolate.

Pedro Infante and Jorge Negrete were friends?

Although the actors shared a scene in the film 1952, they did not manage to make a friendship, however, they did have some interactions that reflected their closeness. According to Diana Negreteonly daughter of the interpreter of “Mexico Beautiful and beloved“, Pedro Infante He was one of the celebrities who visited his father in the hospital to encourage him and give him an emotional gift.

Unfortunately, the protagonist of “Tizoc: Indian love“Couldn’t make friends with negrete, who passed away a year after filming his movie. While, Infante died on April 15, 1957 in a terrible plane crash in Mérida, Yucatán.

