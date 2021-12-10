Heartless Kellogg’s: 1400 workers say no to the deal and replace them en bloc

Rey Del Rio via Getty Images BATTLE CREEK, MI – OCTOBER 07: Kellogg’s Cereal plant workers demonstrate in front of the plant on October 7, 2021 in Battle Creek, Michigan. Workers at Kellogg’s cereal plants are striking over the loss of premium health care, holiday and vacation pay, and reduced retirement benefits. (Photo by Rey Del Rio / Getty Images)

Harsh trade union clashes in the US in the four factories of Kellogg, the company that produces the well-known brands of cereals that are particularly popular with Americans. Management decided to replace the 1,400 workers who had been on strike for more than two months after they rejected a five-year deal that called for a 3% wage increase and the retention of current health insurance benefits. Employees believe they deserve more because they work over 80 hours a week and have ensured the operation of the plants during the pandemic. They also protest that the deal includes staff cuts and, for new hires, lower salaries and benefits.

“The workers have spoken, the strike continues,” announced Anthony Shelton, president of the trade union, the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union (Bctgm). “Just a year ago we were celebrated as heroes as we worked through the pandemic, seven days a week, 16 hours a day. Now we are apparently no longer heroes,” noted Trevor Bidelman, employee and union leader. “We don’t have weekends, we work seven days a week, sometimes 100 to 130 days in a row,” he complained, reporting that employees are treated worse than machinery because those stop three days after a month to be cleaned. Now the company wants to hire new staff to replace the one on strike. But it will not be easy in the current labor market, where there is a lack of manpower. Not to mention the challenge of crossing the picket line.

More than 10,000 employees of Deere, a forest-based agricultural machinery industry, recently snatched 10% hikes and benefit enhancements but after they went on strike for a month and turned down two offers from the company.