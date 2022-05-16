Heartstopper | Even more LGBTQ+ teens in the series

Euphoria, Sex Education, The little kingss, Young Royals… Fictional series revolving around LGBTQ+ teenagers have abounded for some time. The most recent, Heartstoppinghas a repercussion that suggests that it is an incarnated current, and not a passing fad.

Marc-Andre Lemieux

The Press

Relayed by Netflix for a few weeks, this British romantic drama tells the story of Charlie (Joe Locke), a young intellectual dreamer – openly homosexual – who falls in love with the star player of the school rugby team, Nick (Kit Connor).

Charlie’s friends may call his crush redhead a golden retriever, but his crush refuses to die. And against all odds, after having developed a beautiful friendship after long conversations, private messages on Instagram, games of Mario Kart and sports training, the feeling turns out to be mutual. Heartstopping is inspired by a graphic novel by Alice Oseman, hence these little animation notes added in post-production or even these camera shots that evoke cartoon vignettes.

Composed of eight half-hour episodes, the series applies the codes specific to romantic comedies, but with more finesse than a banal teen movie.

It’s bright and filled with good feelings, but never corny. Of note, Oscar-winning actress Olivia Coleman (The Crown, Broachurch) plays Charlie’s mother.

Since three weeks ago, Heartstopping dominates the ranking variety “trendy” series on Twitter, far ahead Moon Knight, a Disney+ blockbuster. It currently maintains a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which tracks reviews. Of HollywoodReporter to Guardian Passing by Time Magazine and Telerama, the international press loves it. UK, The Independent talks about a victory for the LGBTQ+ audience.



PHOTO PROVIDED BY NETFLIX Scene from the series Heartstopping

A professor at UQAM’s École Supérieure de Théâtre, which is giving the first course this spring dealing with queer approaches to art, Dinaïg Stall shares this opinion.

“What I like about this series is that we don’t deny homophobia,” she says in an interview. She is here. But this is not the horizon of the characters. We didn’t do trauma porn. We are not always emphasizing how terrible it is. It’s not just destructive relationships. The characters are not monochromatic, all pink or all black. The reality is always much more complex. »

A growing list

Heartstopping comes to swell a growing list of fictions featuring high school young people who deviate from the heteronormative model, which outrageously dominates this type of production.

In this list appears the HBO series Euphoriawhich paints the portrait of a young drug addict named Rue (Zendaya), who develops a romantic relationship with Jules (Hunter Schafer), a trans teenager.



PHOTO EDDY CHEN, SUPPLIED BY HBO Scene from the series Euphoria

On Netflix, let’s mention the Swedish series Young Royals (Royal Youth in French version), which depicts the complicated idyll of a young prince and a middle-class student in a boarding school, and Sex Education (Sex education), which is interested in the diversified romances of assumed high school students. We can even cite Elite, a Spanish thriller that focuses on the tribulations of a gang of incredibly libidinous teenagers. In a much more chaste style, Love, Victor (With love, Victor) examines the daily life of a young Latino boy in search of his identity on Disney+.



PHOTO SAM TAYLOR, SUPPLIED BY NETFLIX Scene from the series Sex Education

In Quebec, the series The little kings (currently presented on ICI Télé, which can be watched in catch-up on ICI Tou.TV) is part of this movement by describing the fall of a group of uninhibited and privileged students led by Julep (Pier-Gabriel Lajoie), hockey player, and Adaboy (Alex Godbout), figure skater with a passion for fashion. Big surprise: the first is gay, the second is straight.

In an interview, the creator of little kingsJeffrey Wraight, says that after working on F code. (2014-2018) and G code. (2016-2019) at VRAK, he knew the teen/young adult audience “was ready” for something a little more risque and atypical.

“I was fascinated to see the opening of younger generations, underlines the producer at Zone 3. I wanted a series that would put forward LGBTQ + characters, but without their sexuality affecting the scenario. Because just because someone is LGBTQ+ doesn’t necessarily mean they’re nice. We can be bad guys too! »



PHOTO BY ÉVA-MAUDE TARDIF CHAMPOUX, PROVIDED BY RADIO-CANADA Scene from the series The little kings

On the lookout for TV trends, Jeffrey Wright watched Heartstoppingalthough he knows he’s not exactly the target audience.

“As a 50-year-old gay man, I know it’s not for me, but damn it did me good! Because my high school experience wasn’t that at all. I found that very touching. It shows that we are making progress despite everything that is happening in the United States. »

“a balm”

According to sexologist and sociologist Martin Blais, the proliferation of series like Heartstopping finally allows young LGBTQ+ people to see that they are not alone, that other people like them exist and share their experiences, their struggles, their pitfalls or their concerns.

“The success enjoyed by these series suggests that they are right on target in the concerns they portray and in the way they do so,” notes the professor in the sexology department at UQAM. Recognizing yourself, realizing that you are not alone or alone and that your desires or concerns are shared, if only by fictional characters, can play an important validation role that is often lacking when you grow up in a context where there are few or no LGBTQ+ role models. Break out of invisibility […] is already a step in the right direction. »

“It’s a balm to see that these series exist, adds Dinaïg Stall. I would probably have lost less time if I had had access to this type of representation when I was younger. It creates possibilities for people who are questioning their sexuality. That’s wonderful ! When I’m done Heartstopping, I cried my life! »