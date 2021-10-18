News

Heat a city? Possible thanks to bitcoin mining

Canadian company MintGreen is experimenting in North Vancouver, Canada, with a green solution that uses the heat produced by bitcoin mining to heat the city. The heat source will be introduced in 2022 and will prevent 20,000 tons of greenhouse gases per megawatt from entering the atmosphere compared to using natural gas.

MintGreen’s proprietary “Digital Boilers” recover 96% of the electricity used for mining bitcoin as heat, which is then used to supply communities and serve industrial processes. The company uses “dip” technology that captures heat generated in the mining industry and goes to hot water utilities known as “District Energy,” for distribution to customers, MintGreen CEO Colin Sullivan explained.

Ph. Marco Verch

The utility has about a hundred buildings for heat, and MintGreen will sell the heat in a long-term contractual arrangement, Sullivan added. The use of bitcoin mining heat is not new, rather, it is happening all over the world on a small scale. MintGreen aims to have the system up and running by the winter of next year in what would be the company’s first full-scale implementation of the technology, according to Sullivan.

