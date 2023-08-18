Heat-resistant makeup? Use makeup setting spray

youHate the heat, hate the sweat, and have given up makeup for this? Don’t worry, try the setting spray for a truly flawless makeup look.

For resistant, long-lasting and heat-resistant makeuphe fixing spray that is what is needed. But do you know how to apply it carefully? For a flawless result, here’s what to do…

Discover the effectiveness of the make-up fixing spray

Have you studied in detail the tricks to follow for a summer makeup amazing? So why risk ruining it with sweat when you’re relaxing on the beach? If you want to enjoy a day at the beach without giving up makeup, the fixing spray is just what you need.

From a niche accessory to an essential product in the beauty routine of many women, especially in summer: the power of the fixing spray makes it absolutely irresistible. You can’t do without it if you’re preparing for an important ceremony and if the heat doesn’t give you a break, you certainly can’t risk wasting the many hours you spend in front of the mirror. It’s not miraculous, but it makes a world of difference (and will give you some really valuable help). Generally, it is alcohol based and it is possible to choose between multiple formulations. You can choose the most suitable one for you based on the finish you prefer Or try the version that best suits the characteristics of your skin. When temperatures soar, try the mattifying formulas: you will be dazzled by its effectiveness (and your makeup will be impeccable even at 40 degrees).





be careful Don’t confuse setting spray with primer. They are two very different products. If the primer is applied to the face before putting on makeup, to help fix the foundation and eye shadows, the fixing spray is the last step in makeup and serves to “seal” the products already applied, in cream or powder . Once sprayed on the face, the fixing spray guarantees long-lasting make-up and, at the same time, hydrates the skin, letting her breathe, do not clog pores and making it appear even healthier and brighter. But the benefits of the fixing spray do not end… Well yes, because one of its strong points is the practic sense: the spray is comfortable and always ready to wear. perfect since keep in bagyou can use it throughout the day whenever you want to improve the fixation of makeup or, more simply, to refresh your face a bit.

how to apply it

Applying the fixing spray on the face is very easy. It is enough to follow a few steps carefully to obtain an amazing and long-lasting result.

The fixative spray works sprayed in the face after creating the base with your favorite products or at the end of your makeup session. If you don’t want to apply it directly on your face, Spray the product on a puff to fix critical points more decisively, in particular the T-zone. The new formulas are sweet and delicate, scented, luminous and moisturizing, they do not leave that hateful greasy feeling and adapt well to different skin types. In addition, the most ecological formulations are rich in antioxidants, algae and other natural ingredients. The most modern air freshener sprays are fresh and perfect for summer. If you want to plump and smooth your face, try the versions that contain nicotinamide and sodium hyaluronate. And if you want to protect your sensitive skin, try products based on chamomile extracts: the calming effect is guaranteed. In short, the fixing spray is the last step of makeupfor guaranteed lasting result.