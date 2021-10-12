Heat – The challenge (Heat) – De Niro against Al Pacino

Heat is a 1995 film written and directed by Michael Mann with Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Val Kilmer. A cast of actors really not bad and it was the first “Face to face” in the history of cinema between Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, the two top names in world cinema.

The two great actors were the protagonists of the Godfather but we have never seen them eye to eye for script reasons. Al Pacino played Michael Corleone while, Robert De Niro in the second chapter, Don Vito Corleone young. This film was the first work of the two in the same scenario but in the plot of this film they will be protagonists of totally different roles. Al Pacino is Vincent Hanna Police Lieutenant while Robert De Niro is Neil McCauley a deadly thief and money-hungry murderer. The classic fight between good against evil or if you prefer the classic game of guards against thieves was born in this film. Vincent hunts down Neil in a no holds barred fight of blood, robbery, crime and a lot of cunning.

As mentioned, in addition to the two great actors, other characters well known to the public such as Jon Voight, Val Kilmer, Ashley Judd and a young Natalie Portman in the role of the policeman’s stepdaughter.The film was shot entirely in Los Angeles, with the direction of the photography entrusted to Dante Spinotti. There was a lot of curiosity to see the two great actors and in the same scene Michael Kenneth Mann went to fulfill the wish of the fans with this film because at the time the curiosity was really a lot.

The film runs fast, always full of twists and lots of action and if during the film the moment of the meeting between “Good versus Evil” comes, even the ending puts the two actors in the same “Ring”. An execution in a hotel, Neil’s escape and Vincent’s pursuit. A shooting arises near an airport runway and it will lead to a showdown with the death of the criminal. A work that certainly occupies a special place in the hearts of the many fans of the two actors.

