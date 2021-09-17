by Simona Balduzzi

original title: Heat

Country: USA

year: 1995

type: action, detective, thriller, noir duration: 170 min

direction: Michael Mann

film script: Michael Mann

production: Regency Enterprises, Forward Pass, Warner Bros

distribution: Warner Bros

photography: Dante Spinotti

special effects: Terry D. Frazee, Neil Krepela

music: Elliot Goldenthal

cast: Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Val Kilmer, Jon Voight, Tom Sizemore, Diane Venora, Amy Brenneman, Dennis Haysbert, Ashley Judd, Mykelti Williamson, Wes Studi, Ted Levine, William Fichtner, Natalie Portman, Tom Noonan, Kevin Gage, Hank Azaria, Danny Trejo, Susan Traylor, Kim Staunton, Henry Rollins

Loading... Advertisements

With a collection of 63.3 million dollars to the Use Box Office of which 8 million dollars on the first weekend, “Heat-The Challenge” (1995) is the gripping film directed by Michael Mann which sees the partnership of two major players:Al Pacino And Robert De Niro. The director, who at the beginning and among other things was the screenwriter of the TV series “Starsky & Hutch” , also executive producer of “Miami Vice”, is known for several successful works, including: “The Last of the Mohicans” (1992), “Insider-Behind the Truth” (1999), “Collateral” (2004), “Public Enemies” (2009) and “Blackhat” (2015). The classic cut texture , which re-proposes the usual struggle between good and evil, complete with a hunt for the bad guy, becomes glorious when the two Al Pacino And Robert De Niro. The contribution of the Italian is precious Dante Spinotti to photography and to Elliot Goldenthal for the music. The film is one relaboration of the script initially conceived for TV “LATake down” (1987) a work reworked by the same American director. “Heat”it is considered one of the best action films ever made: intense and articulated, it plays on the continuous fluctuations of love and violence; ethics and unscrupulousness; action and psychological intrigue. Starting from the more traditional cut of the detective genre, Mann goes beyond the adrenaline, harmonizing mind and senses, surprising the beholder: the events are not limited to reprisals, but open a crack in the complex psyche of the characters.