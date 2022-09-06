Heat warning for northern towns: Rates could reach 112 degrees Fahrenheit

Due to the wind blowing from the south and the humidity that still remains in the area, several towns in the northern zone will experience heat indexes between 108 to 112 degrees Fahrenheit (°F) this Tuesday, while the rest of the island could perceive sensations in the high 90s to low 100 °F.

For that reason, the National Weather Service (SNM) in San Juan a heat advisory that will be in effect from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm for towns that include Arecibo, Barceloneta, Dorado, Vega Alta, Florida, Manatí and Vega Baja.

The high temperatures are the result of the wind blowing from the south. The wind blows in that direction, due to the change in the environment that produces the tropical storm earl. Although the system is hundreds of nautical miles north of the region, its strengthening directly affects the wind direction around the cyclone.

At the time of this publication, Earl’s center of circulation was located 345 miles north of St. Thomas, specifically at latitude 23.4 degrees North and longitude 65.4 degrees West, reported the National Hurricane Center (NHC, in English). The cyclone’s maximum sustained winds are 65 miles per hour. The storm is expected to gain hurricane strength once it reaches or approaches latitude 25.0 degrees North.

“A heat advisory means a period of high temperatures is expected. The combination of high temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation where heat illnesses or symptoms are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned place, stay out of the sun, and keep an eye on your family and neighbors,” the SNM urged in its communication.

The illnesses or symptoms due to a heat wave that the agency alluded to may include, but are not limited to, heat stroke, feeling of extreme tiredness, fainting, loss of consciousness, dizziness, among others.

The Mayo Clinic portal defines the heatstroke as the most serious form of heat injury and can occur if the body temperature reaches 104°F (40°C) or higher.

Other recommendations to avoid health complications are to wear comfortable clothing, avoid alcohol consumption during hot hours, drink plenty of water and stay in cool areas.

Remember that it is also important to take precautions with your pets and prevent them from spending a lot of time in the sun or in a hot area with poor ventilation. Place your pet in a cool, shaded area with access to a dish or container of water.

The models project that excessive heat will continue to be the main weather risk in Puerto Rico for the rest of this week, at least until next Sunday.

Follow the rain potential

The moisture that remains in the region will be enough for a new day of showers and thunderstorms this afternoonaccording to the SNM.

The meteorological agency explained that most of the island is under moderate risk of urban flooding and small streams, because most of the soil is already saturated. Any prolonged rain event can translate into significant accumulations of water that result in flooding or landslides.

Nevertheless, The areas most likely to receive most of the precipitation are the east and northeast, where between an inch and a half to two inches of rain can be recorded, according to the rain accumulation graph between 6:00 am this Tuesday and 6:00 am tomorrow, Wednesday.

“Possible isolated to scattered storms throughout Puerto Rico and surrounding waters are possible. Watch out for thunderstorms in your area and be prepared to take shelter. Excessive rainfall could cause flooding in urban areas, highways, small streams and creeks. In addition, flash floods are possible in isolated areas,” the SNM specified.

Meanwhile, maritime conditions will gradually improve, but a moderate risk remains for all the beaches on the north coast, as well as Vieques and Culebra.

The waves will continue to fluctuate in waters exposed to the Atlantic between three to six feet high, while in the Caribbean it will be between two to three feet.