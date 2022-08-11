Heat Warning: Indices could reach as high as 111 degrees F in metro and north-central towns

The National Weather Service (SNM) in San Juan issued this Thursday a heat warning for San Juan and towns in the metropolitan area, as well as several municipalities in the north-central part of the island.

The meteorological agency explained that the combination between the humidity present in the region and the heat energy that the sun’s rays will produce from the early hours of this morning will give way to experiencing thermal sensations (heat indices) that could reach up to 111 degrees Fahrenheit (°F).

The warning will be in effect from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm this Thursday.

“A heat advisory means a period of high temperatures is expected. The combination of high temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation where heat illnesses or symptoms are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned place, stay out of the sun, and keep an eye on your family and neighbors,” the SNM urged in its communication.

The illnesses or symptoms due to a heat wave that the agency referred to may include, but are not limited to, heat stroke, feeling of extreme tiredness, fainting, loss of consciousness, dizziness, among others.

The MayoClinic portal defines the heatstroke as the most serious form of heat injury and can occur if the body temperature reaches 104°F (40°C) or higher.

Other recommendations to avoid health complications are to wear comfortable clothing, avoid alcohol consumption during hot hours, drink plenty of water and stay in cool areas.

Remember that it is also important to take precautions with your pets and prevent them from spending a lot of time in the sun or in a hot area with poor ventilation. Place your pet in a cool, shaded area with access to a dish or container of water.

The heat warning is second alert level within a scale of products defined by the National Meteorological Service to warn the population of dangers due to extreme heat.

Map showing the areas under extreme heat alert during this August 11, 2022. (WFO San Juan)

Heat Risk is the first level on the advisory scale and is issued when heat indices between 100-107°F are forecast, posing a slight threat.

Meanwhile, the heat advisory is issued when a heat index between 108°F to 112°F is forecast, which translates to a medium threat.

Lastly, the highest level on this alert scale in Puerto Rico is the extreme heat warning and represents a high threat of these conditions. When such an alert is issued it means that heat indices above 113°F are forecast.

Read more about the heat alert levels on the island here.

As for maximum temperatures, today it is forecast to be in the low 90s in San Juan and in low-lying or urban areas. In the mountains, highs could be in the low to mid 80s.

The average maximum temperature for San Juan on a date like today is 89 °F, while the record is 92 °F and dates back to 2011.

The wind will blow from the east at a rate of 10 to 15 knots (11 to 17 miles per hour). However, in the waters of both the Atlantic and the Caribbean, the wind will blow in excess of 17 knots (20 miles per hour).

On the other hand, The SNM indicated that there is a potential for rain this afternoon, particularly in the north, west, east and interior of the island due to the passage of a weak tropical wave through the region..

The heaviest rains could generate accumulations of water on roads or in urban areas with little drainage.

The rain forecast graph suggests a range of 60 to 70 percent probability of precipitation for the east and west, while the south of the island has a 40 to 50 percent (average probability) of rain potential this Thursday. .

The forecast for the next few days anticipates that a second tropical wave will arrive on Sunday and could slightly increase the probability of rain on the island. In addition, a third tropical wave, monitored as Invest 97L, would pass between Monday and Tuesday in the northeast of the region and its external bands could develop some downpours in Puerto Rico.

Sea conditions will be relatively calm, although there is a moderate risk of rip currents for most beaches on the island.