Heath Ledger, Matt Damon and his wife have the same tattoo designed by the actor

The bond of Matt Damon with the late Heath Ledger it’s a matter of skin. The Stillwater Girl star talked about it in an interview with GQ, revealing a detail about a tattoo he shares with his wife, Luciana Barroso. And the tattoo is directly linked to colleague and friend Heath Ledger.

Both Matt Damon and his wife share a tattoo on their skin that was drawn by Ledger before his untimely death in 2008. This year they remembered thirteen years since Heath Ledger’s passing.

Damon on his body decided to write his wife’s name ‘Lucy’ and that of his four daughters. And he explained how he came to have a tattoo the same as Ledger’s, along with his wife.

“There’s a friend of ours who has done all of Heath Ledger’s tattoos. And I told him if I ever got a tattoo, he’d be the first one I’d call.” said the actor.

And when his wife Luciana decided to get a tattoo with her husband, the actor immediately called Scott Campbell. Damon just wanted something on his skin that Heath had and when Campbell showed him some drawings Damon immediately chose: “I said ‘Scott, what’s that? He said ‘I don’t know, I think it’s just a doodle of Heath’. I said ‘I want this, that’s what I want’ “.

Luciana Barroso also chose that design and had it tattooed on her foot: “We both have it, it’s like a little creative blessing, it’s like an angel looking at all these names written on my arm” Damon concludes.

Matt Damon stars in the new thriller Stillwater Girl, directed by Tom McCarthy.