Heather Morgan, the artist accused of laundering 4.5 billion dollars in bitcoin | Ilya Lichtenstein | Trends | Social networks | United States | stories | nnda nnrt | STORIES

In social networks, Heather Morgan was shown as an artist and rapper who called herself ‘The crocodile of Wall Street’. Joining her was her husband, Ilya Lichtenstein, who described himself on LinkedIn as a “tech entrepreneur, coder and investor” and founder of several tech companies. However, for the authorities they are the ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ of the era of the cryptocurrenciesand recently They were accused of laundering millions of dollars in bitcoin.

On February 8, the couple was arrested by federal officers in Manhattan for allegedly enriching themselves with the stolen digital currencies, which today would be worth 4.5 billion dollars, reported Daily Mail.

They arrest ‘the crocodile of Wall Street’ and his partner for stealing billions of dollars in bitcoin. (Photo: @HeatherReyhan)

In total, Morgan, 31, and Lichtenstein, 34, would have laundered 119 thousand 754 bitcoins. The money, according to the authorities, comes from the Bitfinex hack in 2016a cryptocurrency exchange owned and operated by iFinex.

After an initial appearance, the judge set Morgan’s bail at $3 million and asked his parents to put up their house as collateral. For Lichtenstein, the amount was 5 million. Initially, the government asked the judge not to allow her release on bail. Each faces a possible prison sentence of 20 years.

“The raunchy rapper with more dynamism than Genghis Khan”

Her social media posts showcase her apparent lavish lifestyle and, among other things, she calls herself a “badass moneymaker.” Also, she used to call herself the “Turkish Martha Stewart” wave “Korean Waffle Queen“.

On her website, Morgan calls herself Razzlekhan or “Versace Bedouin… the raunchier rapper with more pizzazz than Genghis Khan.”

“I’m a real risk taker/a pirate who jumps on the bandwagon/I’m a big money maker,” she raps in a video of hers. “I’ve come so far but I don’t know where I’m going/ Following the rules blindly is for fools.”

When she wasn’t making rap videos or posting photos of her artwork or her Bengal cat, Morgan was a contributor to financial publications. Forbes and Inc..

However, the verses and her connections were of little use when she was arrested by authorities from the justice department, who claim that Morgan and her husband tried to launder stolen money through a network of exchange houses.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that the illegal proceeds were spent on things ranging from gold and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to “absolutely mundane things like buying a $500 Walmart gift card.”

Why is Bitcoin falling?

According to xataka.comanalysts attribute this fall to the uncertainty generated in the markets by the crisis in Ukraine and by the Bank of Russia’s proposal to ban both mining and the use of cryptocurrencies in its territory.